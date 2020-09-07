Tyler Cameron Gets Real About His Struggle to Heal After His Mother's Death

Tyler Cameron continues to mourn the death of his mother, Andrea. The former Bachelorette star took to Instagram on Wednesday to open up about how he's struggled to "heal" after she died of a brain aneurysm earlier this year.

"Life's been dark, life's been tough, life has seemed like a continuous beat down at times lately. One thing after another. But one thing I do know, life is still beautiful and the fight back is what makes it beautiful," Cameron wrote.

"My life has been dark ever since I've felt the coldness of death. I ain't been right. Simple as that. There's only one way out into the light and that is to fight, heal, fight, heal, and fight some more. But when I fight, I'm going to lead with love as I always have. I will always keep putting a smile on my face no matter how dark of times it is. Because that smile is love and love is light. I smile so those around me can smile. I smile because I want you to smile. I love those who support me and those who don't because I'll always lead with love. ❤️❤️❤️."

In a March 12 interview with ET, Cameron's best friend, Matt James, opened up about supporting him following the death of his mom. At the time of the interview, James had just arrived in Los Angeles to be a contestant on Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette after attending Andrea's funeral. Andrea had nominated him to be on the show. Last month, ABC announced that James would not be appearing on Crawley's season -- he's instead been cast as our next Bachelor.

"She would be happy to know that I followed through with it," he shared. "She had nominated me and I think she saw everything that it did for Tyler and the way that he had changed as a man, and me being his roommate and being one of her sons, I think that she wanted something like that for myself."

James added of Cameron, "That's my guy. It's just super emotional because I had never been to a funeral before, and to have someone that close to you that you considered a mom... it just happened so suddenly. To see how it impacted her boys and her men, I just felt super torn up."

"I think that me and TC are cut from the same cloth of just our moms being super impactful in our lives. And if it ever came to someone disrespecting a woman that we were pursuing or a woman that was around us, then I hope I would step up and take a stand for her," he added.

