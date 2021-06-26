Tyler, the Creator Issues Selena Gomez an Apology for Past Tweets in New Song 'Manifesto'

The 30-year-old artist dropped his new album, Call Me If You Get Lost, on Friday, which includes the song "Manifesto." In the track, he admits to "tweetin Selena crazy sh*t" and that he didn't mean to offend her.

"I was a teener, tweetin' Selena crazy sh*t / Didn't wanna offend her, apologize when I seen her / Back when I was tryna f*ck Bieber, Just-in," he raps.

Tyler allegedly wrote inappropriate and sexually explicit tweets about the 28-year-old singer in 2010 and 2011 when she was dating Justin Bieber, per Billboard. At the time, Tyler and Bieber were good friends. Gomez has yet to publicly respond to Tyler's lyrics.

In 2013, Tyler revealed that he and Gomez didn't "really get along."

"We don't really get along. She don't like me," he told Power 106 Los Angeles. "We don't like each other 'cause [I'm] kicking it with Justin [Bieber], like that's my homeboy. She always be mean muggin' me. Like, 'Why are you hating on me?'"

Meanwhile, Gomez recently opened up about her past relationships in an interview with Vogue Australia. The "Lose You to Love Me" singer expressed that she's felt "cursed" in most of her relationships.

"I think most of my experiences in relationships have been cursed," she told the magazine, ahead of the launch of her Rare Beauty makeup line in Australia. "I’ve been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships. I guess I needed to find what was that word for me, because I felt so less than in past relationships, and never really felt equal."

Just earlier this month, a source told ET that Gomez was in no rush to start dating and settle down and is instead focusing on her career and mental health.

For more on Gomez, see below.