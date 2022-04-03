Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky Addresses 2022 GRAMMYs in Pre-Taped Statement

This awards season, attendees have shown their support for Ukraine via fashion statements and ribbons emblazoned with messages in support of refugees. During Sunday's GRAMMY Awards, the country's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, sent his thanks and pleas for more support as the country continues to battle the ongoing Russian invasion.

Zelensky, who was a comedian and actor himself before winning the presidency in 2019, appeared via a pre-taped message during the ceremony, introducing a performance by John Legend by imploring viewers to fill the silence of war with music and speak out about the ongoing conflict.

"The war doesn't let us choose who survives and who stays in eternal silence," Zelensky said, in English. "Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded in hospitals. Even to those who can't hear them. But the music will break through anyway."

"We defend our freedom. To live. To love. To sound," he added. "On our land we are fighting Russia, which brings horrible silence with its bombs. The death, silence. Fill the silence with your music! Fill it today, to tell our story."

At last Sunday's Academy, Jamie Lee Curtis, Youn Yuh-jung and more walked the red carpet wearing a blue ribbon that said "with refugees" in support of Ukrainians who have fled their homes to escape the violence, while Jason Momoa and Benedict Cumberbatch found other sartorial ways to support the country, with a a blue-and-yellow pocket square, and Ukrainian flag pin, respectively.

When ET spoke to Curtis on the red carpet, she explained why the cause is one she cares about greatly.

"I just want to represent the refugee crisis, let people wake up and realize that this is a humanitarian crisis," the actress shared. "The refugee crisis is very real. The displaced people are very real. They need help, they need homes, and they need support."