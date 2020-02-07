Up to 40% on Lacoste at the Amazon Summer Sale

Lacoste is on sale at the Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale. Select styles for men and women from the brand are up to 40% off. Shop Lacoste clothing, shoes and accessories, including their iconic polo shirts and comfy, sleek sneakers.

Although Amazon Prime Day has been postponed, the Amazon fashion summer sale is offering deep discounts across categories from major fashion brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. It's a great time to shop markdowns on warm-weather style essentials such as dresses, sandals, swimwear, watches, men's clothing and sunglasses.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Check out ET Style's top Lacoste picks, ahead.