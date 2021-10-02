Uzo Aduba Says HBO's 'In Treatment' Is One of the Hardest Jobs She's Ever Had

After a decade off the air, In Treatment is returning to HBO for a fourth season -- this time starring Uzo Aduba as the therapist at the center of the drama series. The former Orange Is the New Black star takes over for Gabriel Byrne as the observant, empathetic Dr. Brooke Taylor as she tends to her eclectic collection of patients out of her Los Angeles home.

“This project came into my life at a time that was needed,” Aduba said during the Television Critics Association’s Winter 2021 Press Tour as the network shared its first look at the Emmy-winning actress in the rebooted series.

After seven seasons of playing Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren on Orange Is the New Black and portraying Shirley Chisholm on the limited FX series Mrs. America, In Treatment marks the actress’ first leading TV role and required more of her than previous TV roles.

“This is one of the hardest jobs I’ve ever had in my life. It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever worked on,” Aduba shared. While the series pushed her in ways she hasn’t been before, she added that “it’s one of the most satisfying, fulfilling experiences I’ve ever had.”

Set in the present day, Dr. Taylor will tend to her patient’s modern-day issues, such as the global pandemic and recent social and cultural shifts while trying to navigate the complications in her personal life.

“Our priorities were to honor the original, American version but also update it and make it feel like a show being made in 2021,” co-showrunner Jennifer Schuur said of making the series relevant to today, adding they touch on topics of race and toxic masculinity.

“I wanted to make sure we were expanding the idea of who gets access to therapy and under what circumstances,” co-showrunner Josh Allen added. His intention behind creating Dr. Taylor, he revealed, was to help destigmatize the idea of therapy, especially for certain communities.

Rounding out the cast as Dr. Taylor’s friends and patients are Anthony Ramos as home health aide Eladio, Liza Colón-Zayas as Dr. Taylor’s longtime friend, Rita, dealing with a deep loss, John Benjamin Hickey as Colin, a charming millionaire beach bum turned white-collar criminal fresh out of prison, Euphoria actress Quintessa Swindell as a teenage client named Laila, and Joel Kinnaman as Adam, her long-time on-again, off-again boyfriend who has recently resurfaced in her life.

“The actors in the show are absolutely incredible. They’re fierce, they’re dynamic,” Aduba said of her co-stars. “They just shine brilliantly.”

She added, “You do feel like you’re sitting in the front row, watching them,” especially during their monologues, opening up about their characters' issues.

In Treatment season 4 premieres in May 2021 on HBO.