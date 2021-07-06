Val Kilmer Reflects on His Life, Career and Cancer Diagnosis in 'Val' Documentary Trailer

Val Kilmer has lived his life onscreen, whether in blockbuster films, or thousands of hours of home video shot by the actor himself on a handheld camera. Now, the 61-year-old star is showing fans some of what he's shot through the years, and taking a look back at his life and career in a new documentary, simply titled, Val.

"I've lived a magical life, and I have captured quite a bit of it," Kilmer reflects in the trailer, noting that he was the first person he knew to own a personal video camera. The footage is evidence of that fact, with clips of the actor at all ages, from at-home productions of western and sci-fi films, to personal video shot on set of some of his biggest films, like Top Gun, The Doors, Heat and more.

"I have behaved poorly. I have behaved bravely, bizarrely, to some," he says in voice over. "I spent decades finding my voice through characters, through movies."

That voice, however, is different now. After a years-long battle with throat cancer, Kilmer underwent a tracheotomy and now speaks through his tracheostomy tube.

"I'm still recovering, and it is difficult to talk and to be understood," he shares. "But I want to tell my story more than ever."

Watch the full trailer for Val below:

In an exclusive interview with ET last year, Kilmer opened up about continuing to work, and remaining optimistic, amid his health battle -- even reprising his iconic role of "Iceman" opposite Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick, which is due out Nov. 19.

"I'm doing terrific. I sound like I've been run over by a cement mixer, [but] I feel fabulous," he shared. "Some days are better than others, but I am very much improving, so, yeah, I'm going to work till I'm 150 years. I wanna play the oldest man on Earth."

Hear more in the video below. Val is available in theaters on July 23, and on Amazon Prime Video on Aug. 6.