Valerie Bertinelli on Healing After Her Divorce: 'I'm Long Over the Narcissist'

Valerie Bertinelli is reflecting on her divorce. In an emotional video, the 62-year-old actress recalled the aha moment in her journey to heal and how it led her to live a much more fulfilling life since divorcing ex Tom Vitale.

Bertinelli took to Instagram on Friday and posted a video in which she reveals how rolfing sessions has helped her not only with her connective tissues but to also rid the emotional pain her body's taken on.

"It's so painful, but there's a release that happens that's really helpful," she said of her rolfing sessions. "I believe that a lot of emotional pain is stored in the body, and I'm doing my best to heal from it in every way -- my therapy, my journaling, my meditation, rolfing."

She conceded that a lot of people who follow her probably don't understand what she's going through, and perhaps those same people, Bertinelli said, are thinking to themselves, "'Oh my God, get over it.'"

"I am over it," she shot back. "I'm over the narcissist. I'm long over the narcissist. What I’m working on is what made me tolerate the intolerable?"

And therein lies the million-dollar question. Fortunately for Bertinelli, she's figured out the best answer, and it's led her to a life with happiness she finally deserves.

"One of you DM'ed me that question that helped you in your healing, but that question just was a lightbulb," she explained. "What made me tolerate the intolerable? So, by searching for that -- by healing that -- I have just put a better life forward for myself. I'm more joyful. I'm more happy. A life that I already have that I'm grateful for, but a life that I can truly enjoy. Because then I finally feel like I deserve it."

Bertinelli, while choking back tears, also delivered a powerful message to her fans.

"We all deserve to have a beautiful life. And it starts here, within," she said while pointing to her heart. "And I want you all to feel that for yourselves 'cause we all deserve it. So yes, I have moved on from the s****y part, and I'm going into the really hard, hard part that has the most benefits to it."

She implored fans to come along to her journey. And for those who don't and "want to say something snide and rude," they'll find themselves blocked.

"'Cause I don't tolerate that anymore," she fired back. "How 'bout that?!"

Back in November, Bertinelli finalized her divorce from Vitale. As part of the divorce settlement, Bertinelli forked over $2.2 million to Vitale. The pricy settlement didn't put a damper on celebrating her Nov. 22, 2022 divorce.

She called it the "second best day" of her life.