Valerie Bertinelli Responds to Fan Who Says She Looks 'Distressed and Sad' Amid Divorce From Tom Vitale

Valerie Bertinelli is looking forward to better days. On Monday, ET confirmed that the 62-year-old actress filed for divorce from husband Tom Vitale after 11 years of marriage.

That same day on TikTok, Bertinelli responded to a fan who commented in part, "I'm worried about you...you seem so distressed and sad."

In a video, a clearly emotional Bertinelli admitted, "I'm just having a bad day. But you know what, sometimes we have bad days and then we get over them and then there's a good day. So I'm looking forward to the good day. F**k this bad day."

The Food Network star also posted a video to TikTok with the lyrics of Taylor Swift's breakup song, "Tolerate It," and captioned the post, "Divorce sucks."

Bertinelli filed for divorce at the Los Angeles Superior Court of California on May 12, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for her and Vitale's breakup.

The Hot in Cleveland star married Vitale, a financial planner, in January 2011 after dating for several years. The pair do not have any children together and, according to the documents, a prenuptial agreement is in order.

The couple first announced their separation in November 2021, though they actually have been broken up since December 2019. Vitale is Bertinelli's second husband. She was first married to the late rock star Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2007. They share one child together, 31-year-old Wolf Van Halen.