'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion Trailer: Lala Kent Breaks Down in Tears as Co-Stars Question Randall Emmett Split

Lala Kent is touching on her and Randall Emmett's break up in the new Vanderpump Rules season 9 reunion trailer. The reality star has accused her ex-fiancé of cheating, and once again brings up his alleged infidelity in the teaser.

"Randall Emmett creeping around on me? That should've been brought to my attention," Kent tearfully tells her co-star. "The fact that this man, he made feel safe enough to bring a child into this world. I feel disgusted."

The cast is then seen reacting to Kent's allegations with James Kennedy saying how he heard "some sexual rumors" about Emmett, while Brock Davies jokes that her ex has been more interested in "flying around in private jets and hanging out with Machine Gun Kelly."

"Sometimes the way you get them is the way you lose them," Lisa Vanderpump shockingly adds, perhaps implying that Kent had something to do with Emmett's divorce from Ambyr Childers.

Kent, 31, and Emmett, 50, called off their 3-year engagement in December - - nine months after welcoming their daughter, Ocean. The Vanderpump Rules star noted that there is really no communication between the two, outside of co-parenting.

“We communicate through an app,” Kent told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live earlier this month. “It has just to do with Ocean. There was no closure at all when it came to my relationship and exiting it. So, Ocean is the main focus and that’s how we communicate. If it doesn’t have to do with her, then I have no desire to communicate with that person.”

She also touched on his alleged cheating, which she said contributed to the end of their relationship.

“This has been going on for quite some time,” Kent alleged. "Kind of repeated behavior that I had found out about and it’s not just one person, it’s many. I believe that it started right after I got sober. And I don’t know how I didn’t see it.”

"The constant phone use," she said was one clue that Emmett might be cheating. "It was glued to him. He couldn’t even go into a massage without his phone on him. And he was very funny if I got anywhere near the phone. That should have been a huge red flag to me. And the constant being gone. He was never around. But I just figured, 'Who would creep around with him?'"

Elsewhere in the Vanderpump Rules reunion trailer, Raquel Leviss returns Kennedy's engagement ring as the rest of the cast are shocked. Per the special's first episode synopsis, Tom Sandoval and Katie Maloney-Schwartz also clash over their control issues about the bar and Tom Schwartz, while Charli Burnett also calls out Scheana Shay for placing restrictions on their friendship, and more.

The Vanderpump Rules season 9 finale airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. on Bravo. The two-part reunion kicks off Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 9 p.m.