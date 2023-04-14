'Vanderpump Rules': Tom Sandoval Laughs at Reaction to Raquel Leviss-Tom Schwartz Hookup as Affair Begins

The Scandoval drama continues to unfold on Vanderpump Rules!

In a seven-minute preview of next week's episode, Tom Schwartz is seen calling his BFF, Tom Sandoval, who was in the middle of filming a confessional for the show, soon after his ex-wife, Katie Maloney, abruptly left after she picked up their two dogs in a tension-filled exchange.

The tense visit comes amid fallout from Schwartz and Raquel Leviss, who were caught having a make-out session in Mexico during Scheana Shay's wedding celebrations to Brock Davies, which left Katie with a bitter taste in her mouth. Raquel and Sandoval were already in the midst of their secret months-long affair at the time of her controversial kiss with Schwartz.

"Katie can do whatever she wants and I will support her," Schwartz laments to Sandoval during their phone call. "If you and her got married next week, I swear on my life -- put a lie detector on me right now -- I would support you guys wholeheartedly."

"It's funny that you say that...," Sandoval replies, ribbing his friend.

"Shut up, dude," Schwartz says with a laugh.

Meanwhile, Raquel is having a download session in the aftermath of her kiss with Schwartz and while she didn't seem to have any remorse for her actions, it was brought up that Scheana and Brock's wedding weekend happened to fall on Schwartz and Katie's wedding anniversary.

"To be honest, Raquel, I wouldn't do that to my own worst enemy," Vanderpump Rules co-star Charli Burnett makes clear, "because there's still a 12-year relationship to respect. I was just like, Raquel is better than that. I'm not gonna, like, not be your friend but I'm gonna tell you, like, hey, that was not a cool thing to do."

Later, before a business meeting at his and Sandoval's yet-unopened restaurant, Schwartz scrolls through a flurry of comments left on one of his Instagram posts about Scheana and Brock's wedding.

"Jesus, these comments. I posted about the wedding. So, 'Come on bro, did you hit that?'" Schwartz reads one of the comments, referring to Raquel.

The comment prompts Sandoval to bust out a huge laugh in response.

"Ridiculous," Schwartz reacts.

Watch the preview below.

ET exclusively learned on Friday that Raquel had checked into a mental health treatment facility amid the Scandoval fallout. "Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling," her rep told ET.

According to the rep, the 28-year-old reality star had planned to admit herself before the Vanderpump Rules reunion was taped on March 23. "She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment," the rep said. "Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health."

Last month, amid allegations that she had a months-long affair with Sandoval during his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix, Raquel touched on her issues in an exclusive statement to ET.

"I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved," her statement read. "I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices."

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.