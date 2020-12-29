Vanessa Bryant and Ciara Take a Ski Trip With Their Families: Pics

Vanessa Bryant, Ciara and their families are taking to the slopes! The women took to Instagram following Christmas to share pics and videos from their ski vacation.

For Ciara, it was her first time skiing, an activity she called "so fun." "The Slopes Ain't Ready," she captioned a series of pics with Vanessa.

"Hittin these slopes," Vanessa wrote alongside a similar pic on her Instagram.

Meanwhile, Vanessa shared shots with her kids, posing with Natalia, 17, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 1, in separate posts. Vanessa shares her girls with Kobe Bryant, who died earlier this year alongside their daughter, Gianna.

Vanessa also cuddled up to Ciara's 5-month-old son, Win, whom the singer shares with her husband, Russell Wilson. The couple also shares Sienna, 3, and Ciara is mom to Future, 6, from a previous relationship.

Natalia got in on the Win love, too, sharing a shot with the tot with the caption, "I love you Win." The teen also posted a pic with her sister, Bianka. "Some People Are Worth Melting For," she wrote alongside the sweet photo.

The group didn't just ski on their winter getaway, they also spent time playing in the snow, ice skating and tubing, the later of which made Ciara's "heart jump."

The families escaped from the cold by coming inside to decorate cookies, with both the kids and adults putting their personal touches on the festive treats.

