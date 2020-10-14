Vanessa Bryant Gets Family’s Names Tattooed on Her Foot

Vanessa Bryant is celebrating her family with more meaningful body art. Bryant took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a snapshot of her new foot tattoo.

The simple, elegant tattoo features the names of her family, starting with late husband Kobe Bryant, then her own name, then the names of their daughters -- Natalia, the late Gianna, Bianka and Capri.

Bryant's new family tribute, which was inked by famed tattoo artist Mister Cartoon, runs along the side of her foot, beginning below her ankle and down toward the side of her toe.

"#MiFamilia Thank you @misterctoons," Bryant captioned the snapshot, alongside a red heart emoji, as well as gold and purple hearts representing the color of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Bryant also shared a photo of herself in the tattoo parlor after getting the fresh art, and posing in her silver high heel to showoff the ink.

It's unclear when exactly Bryant got the tattoo, but it's not the only one she has celebrating her family -- especially her late husband and daughter, who tragically died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.

She has a tattoo honoring Gianna written across the inside of her wrist, as well as a touching tribute to Kobe around her neck. Check out the video below to see more.