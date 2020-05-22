Vanessa Bryant Shares Cover of Late Kobe's Upcoming Novel Along With Sweet Note

Kobe Bryant's legacy continues.

On Thursday, Vanessa Bryant shared the first look at her late husband's upcoming novel, Geese Are Never Swans. The book was created by the Los Angeles Laker and written by Eva Clark. Posting a photo of the cover on Instagram, Vanessa began by sharing a quote from the book.

"Whether goose or swan, I have wings and I’ll fly 🕊 🕊," she wrote, before adding that it was one of her favorite novels created by her husband. "Readers will meet his newest character Gus Bennett, an aspiring Olympic swimmer facing tough issues that he must overcome in order to win in the pool."

Vanessa explained that the tale "perfectly highlights the healing nature that lies within sports." The book comes out July 21.

The post comes days after Vanessa shared another of Kobe's novels, the sports fiction book Epoca the Tree of Ecrof: Island of the Gods, which was released in November 2019. Among the book's first pages was a dedication to Vanessa.

"For Vanessa. Thank you for always being the Realist to my Dreamer," it read.

The NBA star and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Since that tragic day, Vanessa has honored her late husband and daughter on multiple occasions, including her wedding anniversary and Gianna's birthday.

