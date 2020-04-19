Vanessa Bryant Shares the Anniversary Flowers Kobe's Former Teammate & Wife Sent Her

Vanessa Bryant got a sweet surprise on her wedding anniversary.

While she wasn't able to spend it with her husband, the late Kobe Bryant, Vanessa received a beautiful gift from her husband's former teammate, Pau Gasol, and his wife, Cat. Vanessa took to Instagram on Saturday night to show off the stunning roses she received from the family friends. Kobe and Pau were teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers from 2008 to 2014.

"Anniversary flowers from my Kobe. ❤️💔🙏🏽Thank you @nataliabryant #GiannaBryant #BiankaBryant #CapriBryant @jeffleatham @catmcdonnell7 @paugasol," she wrote alongside the pictures. The post quickly filled with warm and sweet messages from friends and fans.

A source told ET earlier in that day that "Vanessa plans to spend her wedding anniversary with her daughters, celebrating Kobe in their own special way. Although the family is currently in quarantine, Vanessa still would have done something private with her girls."

To commemorate what would have been 19 years since they tied the knot, Vanessa posted a heartfelt message dedicated to the love of her life along with a 2001 interview he did for MTV News where he shared what made her "the one." The interview was done the same year the two were married.

She also posted a photo of her and Kobe snuggled up on a couch together with him kissing her on the cheek. "My king, my heart, my best friend. Happy 19th wedding anniversary baby. I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hold me in your arms. I love you. ❤️," Vanessa captioned the pic.

Kobe met Vanessa during a music video shoot in 1999 while she was still in high school and he was just 20 years old. They got engaged when she turned 18, and they got married on April 18 2001.

