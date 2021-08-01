Vanessa Bryant Shares Video of Kobe Discussing the 'Ups and Downs' of Marriage

Vanessa Bryant is thinking about her late husband, Kobe Bryant. On Thursday, Vanessa took to Instagram to share a video of the late NBA star speaking about love, as it relates to both marriage and career.

In the clip, a smiling Kobe calls happiness "a beautiful journey."

"It has its ups and downs, whether it's in marriage, whether it's in career. Things are never perfect. But through love you continue to persevere and you move through," he said. "Through that storm, a beautiful sun emerges. Inevitably, another storm comes. Guess what? You ride that one out too."

"So I think love is a certain determination and persistence to go through the good times and the bad times with someone or something that you truly love," he added.

Alongside the video, Vanessa wrote, "I LOVE YOU @kobebryant Miss you and Gigi so much."

Kobe, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others, died in a helicopter crash last year. During the "In Memoriam" segment for Time's Person of the Year presentation last month, Vanessa mourned the loss of her husband and daughter, as well as others who died in 2020.

"Words cannot do justice to the grief we felt this year. At every level of human connection from across the world to across the table, we experienced profound loss," she said. "We said goodbye to husbands, daughters, wives, sons, grandparents, friends and national heroes."

"We continue to count the lives surrendered to this cruel pandemic, which has claimed well over a million souls, worldwide," she continued. "Tonight, we mourn the people we all knew and the many we never will. May our collective grief unite us on the path forward."