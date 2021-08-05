Vanessa Bryant Takes Her Daughters on Lavish European Vacation -- See the Pics!

The Bryant girls take Europe!

Vanessa Bryant, along with daughters Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 2, are currently vacationing abroad, and the wife of the late Kobe Bryant has been taking to Instagram to document their dreamy getaway.

According to Vanessa's social media, it appears she and her girls began their trip in Croatia, where they visited the fictional city of "King's Landing" from the hit HBO series Game of Thrones.

Vanessa revealed that prior to his tragic death in January 2020, Kobe had given Natalia the green light to go on a trip to Croatia with her senior year of high school class. The trip was unfortunately canceled, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I wanted to make sure that @nataliabryant got the opportunity to visit," Vanessa explained. "It's beautiful!"

The girls were also joined by Vanessa's friend, Cat Gasol, who's married to Kobe's former teammate and friend, Pau Gasol. Of course, it wouldn't be a proper girls' trip without some cute pics and selfies!

The Bryant ladies then headed to St. Tropez for some fun in the sun (and plenty of dancing!) followed by a trip to Cannes and Monaco, where they enjoyed jacuzzis, yachts and more.

See more travel pics and videos below: