Vanessa Hudgens Confirms Her Engagement and Flashes Her Ring : Pics

Vanessa Hudgens has confirmed her engagement to MLB star Cole Tucker and is now showing off the massive diamond ring!

The 34-year-old actress took Instagram on Thursday and posted a photo with her and Cole. It appears the photo was taken in Paris, as the iconic Eiffel Tower can be seen far in the background. In the first photo, Cole's hugging Hudgens while she flips her engagement ring finger. The next photo shows a close-up of the ring, and it's a doozy!

"YES. We couldn’t be happier 🤍," she captioned the post.

Earlier in the day, Hudgens was spotted in Los Angeles leaving the modern Mexican joint Tocaya Organica with her sister, Stella, and mother, Gina. She opted for comfort from head to toe -- with oversized fluffy slippers, purple sweats and a sweater. Her hair was pulled back and her shades rested comfortably on her head.

She also sported a pair of large earrings, but the accessory that undoubtedly stole the spotlight was her engagement ring. It's the first time Hudgens has been spotted out wearing the massive rock on that finger.

TheImageDirect

TheImageDirect

Hudgens and Cole got engaged at the end of 2022. The engagement comes nearly two years after they were first spotted together in November 2020, and went Instagram official on Valentine's Day in 2021.

"Me and Cole met on a Zoom meditation group. Very random, yes," Hudgens told ET in an April 2021 interview. "Zoom, you've got to love it."

"He's just kind of perfect for me. I am [happy]. I really am," she continued. "I think that it's also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I've been making that a priority, and I feel like it's just been making magic happen all the more."