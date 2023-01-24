Vanessa Hudgens Flashes Engagement Ring on 2023 Oscars Red Carpet

Vanessa Hudgens has hit the red carpet for the 95th Academy Awards looking absolutely stunning and very shiny!

The 34-year-old actress arrived Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles wearing an elegant and strapless black gown. Hudgens, who tied her hair in a bun, accessorized the outfit with black shimmery nails, a diamond necklace and earrings, but the true show-stopper was her engagement ring.

Hudgens rocked the ring her MLB star fiancé, Cole Tucker, used to pop the question in Paris at the end of 2022. She confirmed the engagement last month in an Instagram post showing the happy couple near the Eiffel Tower.

"YES. We couldn’t be happier 🤍," she captioned the post.

While Hudgens looked ecstatic attending the Oscars, it's all business mode until the event begins. Hudgens, alongside Lilly Singh and Ashley Graham, will host Countdown to the Oscars on ABC.

It's very likely she'll interview her ex-boyfriend, Austin Butler, who is nominated for Best Actor following his deft portrayal of the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley. In fact, earlier this year, Butler gave Hudgens credit for inspiring him to take on the role.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times hours after the nominations were announced, Butler was asked about comments he's made regarding the inspiration for taking on the role.

Butler at first played coy, saying it was his "partner at the time" who first put the idea in his head, but when pressed a bit said it was, in fact, Hudgens, and shared his gratitude for her encouragement.

"We’d been together for so long and she had this sort of clairvoyant moment," he said. "And so I really, I owe her a lot for believing in me."

The 2023 Academy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel will air live on Sunday, March 12 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. In the meantime, keep checking back into ETonline.com for complete Oscars coverage.