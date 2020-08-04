Vic Henley, Comedy Central Star, Dead at 57

Vic Henley has died at age 57. In a Facebook post this week, Henley's niece, Tatum Singley, revealed that the comedian died on Monday after suffering a pulmonary embolism over the weekend.

"The world loved Vic for the smile and laughter he brought to us all. The amount of venues he performed in around the country and being nominated 8 times for Comedian of the Year tells you a small amount of the respect he had in his industry of work," Singley wrote in part. "And he loved his work because it brought him so many of his friends. His friends were also a part of his and our family."

"Last week, he was just telling me how much he loved his life," she added. "He showed us all how much he loved us by how he showed up for each one of us every single day."

Throughout his career, Henley served as a VH-1 VJ, had a half-hour Comedy Central special and performed on both The Late Show and The Tonight Show. He also co-authored a book, Games Rednecks Play, with Jeff Foxworthy.

Comedians took to Twitter to pay tribute to Henley, with Adam Sandler writing that he was "such a funny man."

"Loved him," Sandler wrote. "Thoughts and prayers to his family."

"Losing a lot of folks yo! @VicHenley man was so f**king nice," Leslie Jones tweeted. "Heart embolism. Today was a hard day. RIP my friend!! #hardyear"

Larry the Cable Guy mourned Henley's death as well, writing, "We lost a good friend today in the comedy world."

"The talented hilarious and one of the sweetest people in comedy Alabama’s own Vic Henley. We loved Vic so much and for those of us that have known him since the late 80’s we are heartbroken for his family and friends. Salute," he wrote. "Vic Henley was one of the good guys. A smiling happy face in our world. For you that got to see him live you’re lucky. He was a great friend to us Blue Collar Tour guys and many others."

Meanwhile, Jim Gaffigan tweeted that he was "so sad" to learn about Henley's death.

"It hurts. Vic was such a warm special funny man. I was always excited when Vic was on a show because he greeted everyone with a smile and kindness," he wrote. "RIP peace buddy. You were always a light in a dark world. Thanks for being my friend."

