Victoria and David Beckham Hold Onto Each Other in Impressive Couples Workout

David and Victoria Beckham are all about their fitness! In a rare social media move for the couple, the pair took to their respective Instagrams to show off their couple's workout with trainer Bobby Rich.

"Happy Mondays on a Thursday 💪🏼 @victoriabeckham not over the moon with my Made in Manchester playlist but look at her form 🔥 your welcome @victoriabeckham ♥️ @mrbobbyrich 🔥," David captioned the video.

In the clip, Victoria and him lock arms while they show off their core strength while doing sets of leg raises. The couple coordinated their outfits for the workout. David went shirtless with black shorts, while the fashion designer went with an all-black leggings and sports bra.

Victoria took to her Instagram to share the same video, along with the caption: "Happy Mondays on Thursday! Husband’s playlist @davidbeckham @mrbobbyrich 🏋️‍♀️💪 xx."

David and Victoria's day of fitness comes on the heels of their daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz Beckham setting the record straight on her relationship with Victoria -- following rumors of a feud.

"I’ve said this so many times, there’s no feud," the Welcome to Chippendales actress told Cosmopolitan magazine. "I don’t know. No one ever wants to write the nice things. It’s really weird, actually, whether it’s my life or someone else’s life or whatever, when you know the truth and then you read something totally wrong."

David recently celebrated the love from the women in his life during International Women's Day.

"On this International women’s day I want to celebrate the amazing women in my life who inspire me with their work ethic, loyalty, kindness and love for their families…♥️ I feel lucky to have them in my life x Happy international women’s day to all the incredible women around the world x today we celebrate you ♥️ @victoriabeckham #HarperSeven @sandra_beckham49 @jo_jo_beckham_ @lynnebeckhambriggs1972 @jackie.adams_," he wrote next to a carousel of photos that included Victoria, their daughter Harper, his mother and sister.