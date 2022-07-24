Victoria Beckham Does Spice Girls Karaoke, Dances With David Beckham on Vacation

If you thought Victoria Beckham has missed a single beat since her Spice Girls days, this video is here to prove you wrong. With her ever-supportive husband, David Beckham, as the cameraman, Posh Spice was back on stage singing the 1997 Spice Girls hit, "Stop," with some friends dancing and singing in the background.

Sharing the video on Instagram, David wrote, "Karaoke night with the one & only Posh Spice.” For her part, Victoria shared the video on her own Instagram Story, writing, "Only for you, David Beckham."

Proving that Victoria isn't the only Beckham with moves, David showed off his unique dancing by doing "the worm" while Victoria filmed. Getting cheeky in her Instagram caption, the fashion designer wrote, "After 25 years @davidbeckham showed me his worm."

The famed couple and their family have been having a blast on their vacation in Sardinia, Italy. From jet skiing to relaxing by the gorgeous Mediterranean water Victoria, David, their son Cruz and daughter Harper look to be soaking in the European summer in style.

David and Victoria, who have been a fan-favorite couple for decades, celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary this month. Victoria paid tribute to her soccer star husband, writing, "They say he isn’t funny, they say I never smile, they said it wouldn’t last 😂 Today we celebrate 23 years being married. David you are my everything, I love you so much!!!! 💕,” Victoria wrote next to a photo of her and David smiling.

David, 47, and Victoria, 48, got engaged in 1998, before officially saying “I do” during a lavish ceremony in 1999. Since their love story began, the pair have welcomed children, Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and Harper 10.