Victoria Beckham Says Daughter Harper Called Her Spice Girls' Fashion 'Unacceptable'

Victoria Beckham has been a fashion icon for nearly three decades, but there's one person who isn't a fan of her early career outfit choices. In a new interview with Vogue Australia, the 48-year-old designer shares the recent criticism she received from her 10-year-old daughter, Harper Beckham, about something she wore when she was performing with the Spice Girls.

While discussing how body shaming is a real problem on social media, Victoria shared that her and David Beckham's only daughter isn't on any of the platforms yet, but it does concern her how cruel people can be.

“Harper isn’t on social media, so we don’t have to worry about that just yet," she explains. "But seeing how cruel people can be, yes it really does [concern me]. She’s at that age where her body is going to start changing, but it’s about making sure that we communicate a lot as a family and she surrounds herself with nice friends. But it is quite terrifying, I can’t lie."

It was then when Victoria -- who shared that Harper is quite the makeup guru already -- told a story about her daughter's criticism of her fashion.

“She’s not one of these kids who are going out with a full face of makeup and a crop top," Victoria notes. "She actually said to me recently, ‘Mummy, I’ve seen some pictures of you when you were in the Spice Girls and your skirts were just unacceptable. They were just too short.’"

David was quick to agree with Harper. "Then David piped up and said, ‘Absolutely, Harper! They really, really were.’ And she was actually quite disgusted at how short my skirts were."

"I said, ‘Are you never going to wear skirts like that?’" Victoria adds on how she made it a teachable moment. "She said, ‘Absolutely not.’ We’ll see."

David and Victoria -- who are also parents to three sons, Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17 -- recently celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary.

"They say he isn’t funny, they say I never smile, they said it wouldn’t last," Victoria wrote alongside a picture of them on Instagram. "Today we celebrate 23 years being married. David you are my everything, I love you so much!!!! 💕"

David also paid tribute to his wife, writing, "23 years ago today Posh became Mrs Beckham, but she will always be Posh ❤️ Happy Anniversary WOW 23 years & 4 beautiful kiddies ❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love you, we all love you."

In June, Victoria shared a sweet picture of David and Harper all dressed up.

"This picture melts my heart," she captioned the snap. "Special time with the best daddy in the world x Mummy loves you both so much 🙏🏼 You are my everything @davidbeckham kisses."