Vinny Guadagnino Says He'd Take 'Dancing With the Stars' Alum Gabby Windey on a Date (Exclusive)

Vinny Guadagnino would like to take Gabby Windey on a date, he tells ET after months of flirting with the 32-year-old Bachelorette alum.



ET spoke with the 35-year-old Jersey Shore star in Atlantic City, New Jersey, while he was hosting an event at Harrah’s The Pool After Dark, and he opened up about his feelings for Windey, whom he met while they were both competing on Dancing With the Stars.



"I would take her on a date one day, there it is," Guadagnino admitted for the first time. "We’re both comedians so that’s where you get a lot of the banter. She’s a comedian, I’m a comedian, but I think that we do have good chemistry and I would take her on a date. We just haven’t had the chance at all."



Windey -- who called it quits with fiancé Erich Schwer less than two months after their engagement on season 19 of The Bachelorette -- has been busy on the DWTS tour. "She was doing the show and I lost. Next thing you know she’s on tour," Guadagnino shared. "It’s complicated, but she’s an awesome person."



Now Guadagnino has joined Windey on the DWTS 2023 nationwide tour. "I knew I was going to join the tour because we’ve become like a family," he told ET. "I didn’t want my journey just to end there. So when they asked me to do the tour I was like, 'Oh my god, I get to see them again!'"



However, Guadagnino and Windey won’t have tons of time to hang on the road, as Guadagnino is only performing for four nights on the tour. "I cannot do more, I’m not a professional," he explained, adding, "I get to dance again…I’m grateful and happy."



Fans thirsty for more Guadagnino can also find him in a new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, premiering Jan. 26 on MTV.



“We were everywhere,” he teased of this season, which will include stops in Los Angeles to catch Guadagnino's DWTS journey and North Carolina for Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino’s cornhole competition. The gang also heads back to where it all began, the Jersey Shore. “It was a jam-packed season of action and traveling," he noted. "We went all over the place."



Guadagnino first joined the original Jersey Shore series when it premiered in 2009, and it's not lost on him what made those early seasons so successful. "We were just unapologetically ourselves and we didn’t even know what the show was going to be like," he reflected to ET. "We were just being ourselves and that’s what made it so popular."



Speaking of the pitfalls of reality TV shows today, Guadagnino noted, "It’s hard to get people that are so authentic because there’s so many shows out there. Everyone wants to be an influencer. There were no influencers back in the day. You were just there and partying."



As for branching outside of the Jersey Shore franchise, Guadagnino could be considering putting his political science bachelor’s degree to good use and getting into politics. "Nowadays you never know, you never know who could run for office," he said playfully before insisting he doesn’t want the responsibility that comes with politics and will stick to hosting events at Harrah’s.