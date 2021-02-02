Viola Davis, Regina King and Tyler Perry Among 2021's Top NAACP Image Awards Nominees

And now for some Black excellence. The NAACP Image Awards unveiled this year's nominees on Tuesday, with presenters Anika Noni-Rose, Chloe Bailey, Black Lightning star Erika Alexander, P-Valley's Nicco Annan and singer TC Carson announcing the complete list of honorees on Instagram.

"We are excited to recognize and celebrate this year's nominees, who at times throughout this unprecedented year have provided moments of levity, brought our communities together, and lifted our spirits through culture when we needed it the most," says NAACP President Derrick Johnson.

Across television and streaming, music, literature, film and activism, the awards "celebrate the outstanding achievements and performances of people of color in the arts and those who promote social justice through their creative work."

This year's NAACP winners will be revealed on Saturday, March 27, airing on CBS and BET and simulcast on Her, VH1, MTV, MTV2 and LOGO.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Special Awards

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

D-Nice

Viola Davis

Regina King

Trevor Noah

Tyler Perry

SOCIAL JUSTICE IMPACT

April Ryan

Debbie Allen

Lebron James

Stacey Abrams

Tamika Mallory

Television and Streaming

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

#blackAF

Black-ish

grown-ish

Insecure

The Last O.G.

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Cedric The Entertainer, The Neighborhood

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Idris Elba, In the Long Run

Tracy Morgan, The Last O.G.

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Issa Rae, Insecure

Folake Olowofoyeku, Bob Hearts Abishola

Regina Hall, Black Monday

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Deon Cole, Black-ish

Jay Ellis, Insecure

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Laurence Fishburne, Black-ish

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jenifer Lewis, Black-ish

Marsai Martin, Black-ish

Natasha Rothwell, Insecure

Tichina Arnold, The Neighborhood

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

All Rise

Bridgerton

Lovecraft Country

Power Book II: Ghost

This Is Us

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Keith David, Greenleaf

Nicco Annan, P-Valley

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Angela Bassett, 9-1-1

Brandee Evans, P-Valley

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

Simone Missick, All Rise

Viola Davis, How To Get Away With Murder

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Clifford "Method Man" Smith, Power Book II: Ghost

Delroy Lindo, The Good Fight

J. Alphonse Nicholson, P-Valley

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Michael Kenneth Williams, Lovecraft Country

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Adjoa Andoh, Bridgerton

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

Lynn Whitfield, Greenleaf

Mary J. Blige, Power Book II: Ghost

Susan Kelechi Watson, This Is Us

OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE, LIMITED-SERIES OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

Hamilton

Little Fires Everywhere

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

Sylvie's Love

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE, LIMITED-SERIES OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

Blair Underwood, Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

Chris Rock, Fargo

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton

Nnamdi Asomugha, Sylvie's Love

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION MOVIE, LIMITED-SERIES OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

Aunjanue Ellis, The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Octavia Spencer, Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

Tessa Thompson, Sylvie's Love

OUTSTANDING NEWS/INFORMATION (SERIES OR SPECIAL)

AM Joy: Remembering John Lewis Special

Desus & Mero: The Obama Interview

The Color of Covid

The New York Times Presents "The Killing of Breonna Taylor"

The Reidout

OUTSTANDING TALK SERIES

Red Table Talk

Tamron Hall

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Oprah Conversation

The Shop: Uninterrupted

OUTSTANDING REALITY PROGRAM/REALITY COMPETITION SERIES/GAME SHOW

Celebrity Family Feud

Iyanla: Fix My Life

Shark Tank

United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell

Voices of Fire

OUTSTANDING VARIETY (SERIES OR SPECIAL)

8:46

Black Is King

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion

VERZUZ

Yvonne Orji: Momma I Made It!

OUTSTANDING CHILDREN'S PROGRAM

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices

Craig of the Creek

Family Reunion

Raven's Home

We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A YOUTH (SERIES, SPECIAL, TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED-SERIES)

Alex R. Hibbert, The Chi

Lexi Underwood, Little Fires Everywhere

Lyric Ross, This Is Us

Marsai Martin, Black-ish

Miles Brown, Black-ish

OUTSTANDING HOST IN A TALK OR NEWS/INFORMATION (SERIES OR SPECIAL) – INDIVIDUAL OR ENSEMBLE

Don Lemon, CNN Tonight with Don Lemon

Jada Pinkett Smith, Red Table Talk

Joy Reid, The Reidout

LeBron James, The Shop: Uninterrupted

Trevor Noah, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

OUTSTANDING HOST IN A REALITY/REALITY COMPETITION, GAME SHOW OR VARIETY (SERIES OR SPECIAL) – INDIVIDUAL OR ENSEMBLE

Alfonso Ribeiro, America's Funniest Home Videos

Iyanla Vanzant, Iyanla: Fix My Life

Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud

W. Kamau Bell, United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell

RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race

OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMANCE - COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

Chris Rock, Saturday Night Live

Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country

Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live

Issa Rae, Saturday Night Live

Loretta Devine, P-Valley

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED SERIES

Big Mouth

Central Park

Doc McStuffins

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

Star Trek: Lower Decks

OUTSTANDING CHARACTER VOICE-OVER PERFORMANCE (TELEVISION)

Aisha Tyler, Archer

Courtney B. Vance, Hollywood's Architect: The Paul R. Williams Story

Dawnn Lewis, Star Trek: Lower Decks

Deon Cole, Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts

Laya DeLeon Hayes, Doc McStuffins

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM SERIES - COMEDY OR DRAMA

#FreeRayshawn

CripTales

Lazor Wulf

Mapleworth Murders

Sincerely, Camille

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE IN A SHORT FORM SERIES

Giancarlo Esposito, The Broken and the Bad

J.B. Smoove, Mapleworth Murders

Jasmine Cephas Jones, #FreeRayshawn

Laurence Fishburne, #FreeRayshawn

Stephan James, #FreeRayshawn

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM SERIES - REALITY/NONFICTION

American Masters - Unladylike2020

Benedict Men

Between The Scenes - The Daily Show

In The Making

Inspire Change Series



OUTSTANDING BREAKTHROUGH CREATIVE (TELEVISION)

Katori Hall, P-Valley

Keith Knight, Woke

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Raynelle Swilling, Cherish the Day

Teri Schaffer, Cherish the Day

Recording

OUTSTANDING NEW ARTIST

Chika

Doja Cat

D Smoke

Giveon

Skip Marley

OUTSTANDING MALE ARTIST

Big Sean

Black Thought

Charlie Wilson

Drake

John Legend

OUTSTANDING FEMALE ARTIST

Beyoncé

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Ledisi

Alicia Keys

OUTSTANDING MUSIC VIDEO/VISUAL ALBUM

"I Can't Breathe" - H.E.R.

"Anything For You" - Ledisi

Black is King, Beyoncé

"Brown Skin Girl" - Beyoncé feat. WizKid, SAINt JHN and Blu Ivy Carter

"Do It" - Chloe x Halle

OUTSTANDING ALBUM

Alicia, Alicia Keys

b7, Brandy

Bigger Love, John Legend

Chilombo, Jhené Aiko

The Wild Card, LEDISI

OUTSTANDING SOUNDTRACK/COMPILATION ALBUM

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Music from the Netflix Film)

Insecure: Music from the HBO Original Series

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Soul Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

The First Ladies of Gospel: The Clark Sisters Biopic Soundtrack

OUTSTANDING GOSPEL/CHRISTIAN ALBUM

Chosen Vessel, Marvin Sapp

Gospel According to PJ, PJ Morton

I Am, Koryn Hawthorne

Kierra, Kierra Sheard

The Return, The Clark Sisters

OUTSTANDING GOSPEL/CHRISTIAN SONG

"All in His Plan" - PJ Morton

"Never Lost" - CeCe Winans

"Something Has To Break" - Kierra Sheard feat. Tasha Cobbs-Leonard

"Strong God" - Kirk Franklin

"Touch from You" - Tamela Mann

OUTSTANDING JAZZ ALBUM - INSTRUMENTAL

Be Water, Christian Sands

Music From and Inspired By Soul, Jon Batiste

Omega, Immanuel Wilkins

Reciprocity, George Burton

The Iconoclast, Barry Stephenson

OUTSTANDING JAZZ ALBUM - VOCAL

Donny Duke and Wonder, Nathan Mitchell

Holy Room - Live at Alte Oper, Somi

Pulling Off The Covers, Mike Phillips

Stronger, Jeff Bradshaw

The Eddy (From The Netflix Original Series), The Eddy

OUTSTANDING SOUL/R&B SONG

"I Can't Breathe" - H.E.R.

"Anything For You" - LEDISI

"B.S." - Jhené Aiko feat. H.E.R.

"Black Parade" - Beyoncé

"Do It" - Chloe x Halle

OUTSTANDING HIP-HOP/RAP SONG

"Deep Reverence" - Big Sean feat. Nipsey Hussle

"Savage Remix" - Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé

"Cool Off" - Missy Elliott

"Laugh Now, Cry Later" - Drake

"Life Is Good" - Future & Drake

OUTSTANDING DUO, GROUP OR COLLABORATION (TRADITIONAL)

Alicia Keys feat. Jill Scott - "Jill Scott"

Chloe x Halle - "Wonder What She Thinks Of Me"

Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis feat. Babyface - "He Don't Know Nothin' Bout It"

Kem feat. Toni Braxton - "Live Out Your Love"

Ledisi and PJ Morton - "Anything For You"

OUTSTANDING DUO, GROUP OR COLLABORATION (CONTEMPORARY)

Alicia Keys feat. Khalid - "So Done"

Big Sean feat. Nipsey Hussle - "Deep Reverence"

Chloe x Halle - "Do It"

Jhené Aiko feat. H.E.R. - "B.S."

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé - "Savage Remix"

OUTSTANDING INTERNATIONAL SONG

"Blessed" - Buju Banton

"Lockdown" - Original Koffee

"Pressure (Remix)" - Original Koffee feat. Buju Banton

"Tanana" - Davido feat. Tiwa Savage

"Temptation" - Tiwa Savage

OUTSTANDING PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Donald Lawrence

Hit-Boy

Jathan Wilson

Sean Keys

TM88

Literature

OUTSTANDING LITERARY WORK – FICTION

Black Bottom Saints - Alice Randall

Lakewood - Megan Giddings

Riot Baby - Tochi Onyebuchi

The Awkward Black Man - Walter Mosley

The Vanishing Half - Brit Bennett

OUTSTANDING LITERARY WORK – NONFICTION

A Black Women's History of the United States - Daina Berry

A Promised Land - Barack Obama

Driving While Black - Gretchen Sorin

Long Time Coming: Reckoning with Race in America - Michael Eric Dyson

We're Better Than This - Elijah Cummings

OUTSTANDING LITERARY WORK – DEBUT AUTHOR

A Knock at Midnight - Brittany Barnett

Greyboy: Finding Blackness in a White World - Cole Brown

Lakewood - Megan Giddings

The Compton Cowboys - Walter Thompson-Hernandez

We're Better Than This - Elijah Cummings

OUTSTANDING LITERARY WORK – BIOGRAPHY/AUTOBIOGRAPHY

A Most Beautiful Thing: The True Story of America's First All-Black High School Rowing Team - Arshay Cooper

A Promised Land - Barack Obama

Olympic Pride, American Prejudice - Deborah Draper

The Dead Are Arising - Les Payne, Tamara Payne

Willie: The Game-Changing Story of the NHL's First Black Player - Willie O'Ree

OUTSTANDING LITERARY WORK – INSTRUCTIONAL

Do Right by Me: Learning to Raise Black Children in White Space - Valerie Harrison

Living Lively - Haile Thomas

The Black Foster Youth Handbook - Ángela Quijada-Banks

The Woman God Created You to Be: Finding Success Through Faith--Spiritually, Personally, and Professionally - Kimberla Lawson Roby

Vegetable Kingdom - Bryant Terry

OUTSTANDING LITERARY WORK – POETRY

Homie - Danez Smith

Kontemporary Amerikan Poetry - John Murillo

Seeing the Body - Rachel Eliza Griffiths

The Age of Phillis - Honorée Jeffers

Un-American - Hafizah Geter

OUTSTANDING LITERARY WORK – CHILDREN

I Promise - LeBron James, Nina Mata

Just Like a Mama - Alice Faye Duncan, Charnelle Pinkney Barlow

Kamala Harris: Rooted in Justice - Nikki Grimes, Laura Freeman

She Was the First!: The Trailblazing Life of Shirley Chisholm - Katheryn Russell-Brown, Eric Velasquez

The Secret Garden of George Washington Carver - Gene Barretta, Frank Morrison

OUTSTANDING LITERARY WORK – YOUTH/TEENS

Before the Ever After - Jacqueline Woodson

Black Brother, Black Brother - Jewell Parker Rhodes

Dear Justyce - Nic Stone

Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You - Jason Reynolds

This is Your Time - Ruby Bridges

Motion Picture

OUTSTANDING MOTION PICTURE

Bad Boys For Life

Da 5 Bloods

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

One Night In Miami

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE

Anthony Mackie, The Banker

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Delroy Lindo, Da 5 Bloods

Forest Whitaker, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Will Smith, Bad Boys For Life

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE

Issa Rae, The Photograph

Janelle Monáe, Antebellum

Madalen Mills, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Tracee Ellis Ross, The High Note

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE

Aldis Hodge, One Night In Miami

Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods

Clarke Peters, Da 5 Bloods

Colman Domingo, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Glynn Turman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE

Anika Noni Rose, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Gabourey Sidibe, Antebellum

Nia Long, The Banker

Phylicia Rashad, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Taylour Paige, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

OUTSTANDING INDEPENDENT MOTION PICTURE

Emperor

Farewell Amor

Miss Juneteenth

The 24th

The Banker

OUTSTANDING INTERNATIONAL MOTION PICTURE

Ainu Mosir

His House

Night of the Kings

The Last Tree

The Life Ahead (La vita davanti a se)

OUTSTANDING BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE IN MOTION PICTURE

Dayo Okeniyi, Emperor

Dominique Fishback, Project Power

Jahi Di’Allo Winston, Charm City Kings

Jahzir Bruno, The Witches

Madalen Mills, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE CAST IN A MOTION PICTURE

Da 5 Bloods

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Soul

The Banker

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED MOTION PICTURE

Onward

Over the Moon

Scoob!

Soul

Trolls World Tour

OUTSTANDING CHARACTER VOICE-OVER PERFORMANCE - MOTION PICTURE

Ahmir-Khalib Thompson aka Questlove, Soul

Angela Bassett, Soul

Chris Rock, The Witches

Jamie Foxx, Soul

Phylicia Rashad, Soul

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM (LIVE ACTION)

Baldwin Beauty

Black Boy Joy

Gets Good Light

Home

Mr. & Mrs. Ellis

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM (ANIMATED)

Canvas

Cops and Robbers

Loop

The Power of Hope

Windup

OUTSTANDING BREAKTHROUGH CREATIVE (MOTION PICTURE)

Loira Limbal, Through the Night

Melissa Haizlip, Mr. Soul!

Nadia Hallgren, Becoming

Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version

Remi Weekes, His House

Documentary

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY (FILM)

All In: The Fight For Democracy

Coded Bias

John Lewis: Good Trouble

Mr. Soul!

On the Record

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY (TELEVISION – SERIES OR SPECIAL)

And She Could Be Next

Black Love

Enslaved: The Lost History of the Transatlantic Slave Trade

The Last Dance

Unsung

Writing

OUTSTANDING WRITING IN A COMEDY SERIES

Issa Rae - "Lowkey Feelin' Myself" (Insecure)

Lee Eisenberg, Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon - "The Rock" (Little America)

Michaela Coel - "Ego Death" (I May Destroy You)

Mindy Kaling, Lang Fisher - "Pilot" (Never Have I Ever)

Rajiv Joseph - "The Manager" (Little America)

OUTSTANDING WRITING IN A DRAMA SERIES

Attica Locke - "The Spider Web" (Little Fires Everywhere)

Erika L. Johnson, Mark Richard - "A Wicked Plot" (The Good Lord Bird)

Jessica Lamour - "Love Hurts" (Little Voice)

Katori Hall - "Perpetratin'" (P-Valley)

Tanya Barfield - "Shirley" (Mrs. America)

OUTSTANDING WRITING IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR SPECIAL

Diallo Riddle, Bashir Salahuddin, D. Rodney Carter, Emily Goldwyn, Rob Haze, Zuri Salahuddin, Bennett Webber, Evan Williams, Will Miles, Sherman's Showcase Black History Month Spectacular

Eugene Ashe, Sylvie's Love

Geri Cole, The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Sylvia L. Jones, Camille Tucker, The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel

OUTSTANDING WRITING IN A MOTION PICTURE (FILM)

David E. Talbert, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Kemp Powers, One Night in Miami.

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Pete Docter, Kemp Powers, Mike Jones, Soul

Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version

OUTSTANDING WRITING IN A DOCUMENTARY (TELEVISION OR MOTION PICTURE)



Mary Mazzio, A Most Beautiful Thing

Melissa Haizlip, Mr. Soul!

Nile Cone, The Beat Don't Stop

Royal Kennedy Rodgers, Hollywood's Architect: The Paul R. Williams Story

Yoruba Richen, Elia Gasull Balada, Valerie Thomas, The Sit-In: Harry Belafonte Hosts the Tonight Show

Directing

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING IN A COMEDY SERIES

Anya Adams - "Hair Day" (Black-ish)

Aurora Guerrero - "The Jaguar" (Little America)

Eric Dean Seaton - "Our Wedding Dre" (Black-ish)

Kabir Akhtar - "...started a nuclear war" (Never Have I Ever)

Sam Miller, Michaela Coel - "Ego Death" (I May Destroy You)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING IN A DRAMA SERIES

Cheryl Dunye - "Strange Case" (Lovecraft Country)

Hanelle Culpepper - "Remembrance" (Star Trek: Picard)

Misha Green - "Jig-a-Bobo" (Lovecraft Country)

Nzingha Stewart - "The Uncanny" (Little Fires Everywhere)

Steve McQueen - "Mangrove" (Small Axe)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR SPECIAL

Beyoncé Knowles Carter, Emmanuel Adeji, Blitz Bazawule, Kwasi Fordjour, Black Is King

Christine Swanson, The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel

Chuck Vinson, Alan Muraoka, The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special

Eugene Ashe, Sylvie’s Love

Kamilah Forbes, Between The World And Me

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING IN A MOTION PICTURE (FILM)

David E. Talbert, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

George C. Wolfe, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Old Guard

Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version

Regina King, One Night in Miami

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING IN A DOCUMENTARY (TELEVISION OR MOTION PICTURE)

Keith McQuirter, By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem

Muta'Ali, Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn

Sam Pollard, Maro Chermayeff, Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children (Ep. 1 & 2)

Simcha Jacobovici, Enslaved: The Lost History of the Transatlantic Slave Trade

Yoruba Richen, The Sit-In: Harry Belafonte Hosts the Tonight Show

The 2021 NAACP Image Awards will air on March 27 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS and BET, following five nights of non-televised categories streaming from March 22-26.