'Vogue' to Publish Alternative Kamala Harris Cover Following Backlash

The voices of Kamala Harris' style-savvy supporters have been heard! On Inauguration Day, Vogue magazine announced that it would be releasing another cover that would feature the newly appointed vice president after the most recent one faced some harsh criticism.

"In celebration of this historic moment, we will be publishing a limited number of special edition #InaugurationDay issues, featuring Vice President-elect @kamalaharris," Vogue posted to Instagram, along with a photo of Harris posing in a powder blue suit.

The initial cover showed Harris wearing a black jacket and Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers. After the release of the photo, some social media users expressed their disappointment at the cover, criticizing the lighting and the casual styling.

When the controversy first hit social media earlier this month, a source close to Harris told ET that Vogue and the 56-year-old politician's team had originally agreed that the photo of Harris casually dressed would be an image on the inside of the high-fashion publication. The source added that the photo of her in a blue suit with the gold backdrop was the initial agreed-upon cover look. That being said, her team never asked for photo approval, but the source noted that the only thing agreed upon was that the cover photo would be her in the blue suit.

Weeks later, that request is being granted!

But prior to the new cover announcement and amid the backlash, Vogue responded with a statement of its own, noting that the image of her in the blue suit was already on a digital cover of the issue.

"The team at Vogue loved the images Tyler Mitchell shot and felt the more informal image captured Vice President-elect Harris's authentic, approachable nature -- which we feel is one of the hallmarks of the Biden/Harris administration," reads the statement released in early January. "To respond to the seriousness of this moment in history, and the role she has to play leading our country forward, we're celebrating both images of her as covers digitally."

A source close to Vogue also told ET at the time that the publication's approach to working with Harris and her team was to capture her as a leader but also as she is most comfortable. The source said the magazine and Harris' team collaborated closely on all creative decisions, including that she would dress and style herself for the shoot, with both looks, the blue suit and the more casual outfit, being selected by her people. According to the source, Vogue selected the image of her in the more casual look for the initial print cover because it felt it captured Harris' optimism, personality and authenticity.