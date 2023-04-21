'VPR' Sneak Peek: Tom Sandoval Wonders If He's Right for Ariana Madix as Raquel Leviss Affair Begins

Tom Sandoval questions his future with now-ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix in Bravo's sneak peek of next week's Vanderpump Rules episode. Fans are currently waiting for Tom Sandoval's much-discussed affair with Raquel Leviss to play out on this season of the reality show.

In the clip, Sandoval speaks with his best friend, Tom Schwartz, while eating at a bagel truck in Los Angeles. "It's been a little frustrating with Ariana," Sandoval says. "Because we'll just be talking and [she] just comes at me, like whole girl script."

The episode cuts to a few examples, like when Madix yelled at Sandoval while the group partied together. He tells his friend he's felt hurt by the encounters.

"She's quick to be dismissive of you, and that's a slippery slope for a relationship," Schwartz tells his friend.

Sandoval later tells the camera, "It hurts my feelings because the person I love thinks I'm dumb or annoying. It definitely pulls in the question whether Ariana and I are right for each other."

Tom and Ariana first began dating in 2013. ET confirmed that the Vanderpump co-stars had called it quits on March 3, around the same time news broke of Sandoval's months-long affair with co-star Leviss. The affair has not yet unfolded on the reality show.

During the same conversation, Schwartz tells Sandoval about his perception of Leviss, telling his friend that despite the fact they had kissed a few days earlier, "I have a gut feeling that she has a crush on someone else."

Earlier in the preview, co-star Katie Maloney questions Sandoval's intentions on a recent night out spent with Leviss. "I don't want to say that Sandoval would ever cheat on Ariana because I would have to kill him," she says. "But what grabbed my attention the most was that Raquel and Tom were alone. I've been friends with Sandoval for years and I've never been out dancing with him at 1 a.m."