Walmart's New Eloquii Elements Collection Offers Chic Fall Styles Starting at $17

Walmart has a new, exciting range with plus-size fashion brand Eloquii! The Eloquii Elements line is Walmart's latest private brand that offers stylish, versatile and comfortable clothing for women sizes 14 to 28. The best part? Everything is priced at $50 or under with styles starting at $17.

Eloquii Elements has launched with a gorgeous fall collection, filled with sweaters, blouses, dresses, jackets and more in autumnal hues and prints, featuring feminine, trendy details. The sophisticated, chic collection is made for on-the-go women to wear every day whether you need a cozy knit while working from home or a versatile frock that'll take you from day to night.

Check out Eloquii Elements and browse through ET Style's fave picks.