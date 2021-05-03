'WandaVision' Finale: Our Biggest Unanswered Questions

A witch and a synthezoid move to the suburbs, who could have predicted what would happen next? WandaVision, Marvel Studio's first streaming series, saw Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) star in their own sitcom, give birth to supertwins, reunite with long lost brothers and face ancient, evil witches. And that was all before Friday's finale, "The Series Finale."

By episode 9's end, Wanda unleashed The Scarlet Witch to defeat Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), Vision came to terms with himself in the form of White Vision and Hayward's ploy was thwarted. Wanda took down the Hex, finally emotionally prepared to say goodbye to Vision -- and their twins. Plus, there were Skrulls, astral projection and one Book of the Damned, oh my!

Though WandaVision's story has ended, Wanda's story will continue on, as will certain other characters in certain other MCU titles. Which means that as much as "The Series Finale" tied things up, it still left a number of strings dangling to be sorted -- or not -- in the future. Here are our biggest unanswered questions, post-finale.

Where did White Vision go?

And why didn't Vision think it important to give Wanda a heads up that the other Vision had flown off to who knows where to do who knows what? In the comics, White Vision is Vision brought back without any of his memories or original programming -- much like in the series -- but now that Vision has downloaded his soul into his alabaster other half, what comes next for White Vision? Bettany has yet to be announced as part of any other Phase 4 titles yet -- could he be an addition to Armor Wars, perhaps, the series all about what happens to Tony Stark's tech after his death?

How will Wanda fit into Doctor Strange 2?

Agatha dropped some pretty ominous shiz onto Wanda in the finale: The Scarlet Witch's destiny is to destroy the world. She also name-dropped a certain Sorcerer Supreme, effectively teeing up Wanda's next appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Magic. The end-credits scene revealed that Wanda has already mastered astral projecting -- all the better to brush up on The Darkhold with -- so clearly her powers are developing along nicely, but will she and Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) join up as allies, perhaps with him serving as her mentor? Or could they be on opposing sides of this mystic battle?

How is Marvel going to introduce the multiverse?

There were any number of theories about how WandaVision would usher in the idea of the multiverse to the MCU, especially when Evan Peters showed up as "Pietro Maximoff." The finale will reveal he's the same Quicksilver that Peters played in Fox's X-Men universe, fans predicted, officially entering the MCU via the multiverse. Turns out, Peters was a case of wink-wink-nudge-nudge casting and the chance to make a boner joke. The multiverse has yet to be opened -- at least to our knowledge -- but WandaVision did lay the groundwork for it. Which brings us to…

When are we going to learn more about Nexus?

Remember the pharmaceutical commercial in episode 7 advertising Nexus? The name may not have come up again on WandaVision, but it's an allusion to the Nexus of All Realities, a gateway to every universe, dimension and reality. In the comics, Wanda is a Nexus Being tasked with watching over the multiverse. All of which is to say, Multiverse of Madness is going to be wild.

How are Billy and Tommy going to be brought back?

Another question that's answer is probably: The multiverse. Realizing her children were merely Chaos Magic of her own creation, Wanda had accepted that when she took down the Hex, her twins, Tommy and Billy (Jett Klyne and Julian Hilliard), would disappear with it. So, how were they calling out to Wanda from the beyond in the end-credits scene? If Marvel is indeed assembling a Young Avengers, with upcoming introductions of Hawkeye and Stature and America Chavez, an aged-up Speed and Wiccan would be natural fits for the team. How will the MCU make them real outside the Hex? That sounds like a job for none other than Mephisto.

Who is the MCU's next big bad?

Now that Thanos is no more, Earth's mightiest heroes need a new big bad to take on. Most bets said that villain would be Mephisto, who is essentially Marvel's iteration of Satan, and that he'd be introduced via WandaVision. In the comics, Mephisto plays a large role in Wanda's story, especially when it comes to her twins. Hence, why fans spent nine weeks guessing that each and every character in the show was actually Mephisto in disguise. Though the devil never surfaced in WestView, now that Wanda is dabbling in dark magic, it makes even more sense that she and Doctor Strange might face him and his minions on the big screen.

Did Agatha have a grander plan for Wanda's power?

During their big finale smackdown, Agatha oh-so-benevolently offers to take Wanda's Scarlet Witch powers off her hands, since Wanda clearly can't handle them herself. But did Agatha simply want to be an all-powerful witch? Or did she have a specific reason for wanting to know exactly how Wanda magicked the Hex into being? Especially since Agatha knew those powers came with an apocalyptic fate, she must have hoped to use them to a specific end. Many fans predicted it was to resurrect somebody of her own -- perhaps, yes, Mephisto -- but the series ends with Agatha powerless and planless. Surely this isn't the last time we see ol' Agatha Harkness though.

Where will Kathryn Hahn pop up in the MCU next?

One does not introduce Kathryn Hahn into the MCU and use her only once. Wanda and Agatha have a loooong history in the comics, with Agatha serving as a mentor to the Scarlet Witch, so there is plenty of material to still mine there. And when Wanda condemns Agatha to living as a nosy neighbor for eternity, she says that should she ever need Agatha, she knows where to find her. When the mystic sh*t hits the fan in Doctor Strange 2, might Wanda pay her a house call? And what about fan favorites Dr. Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) and Jimmy Woo (Randall Park)? Neither is confirmed for their next Marvel outing yet. If not Thor: Love & Thunder and not Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, respectively, then it's time to greenlight that X-Files-esque spinoff.

What happened between Monica and Captain Marvel?

Episode 4 hinted that there may be bad blood between Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), which fans suspect could be a result of Carol being off-world when Maria Rambeau died. The mid-credits stinger teased Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) summoning Monica via a Skrull messenger and we know Parris will next appear in Captain Marvel 2, so answers are forthcoming. Now, what will Carol think when Monica shows up with superpowers? What exactly are Monica's powers? And what superhero alias will she adopt: Spectrum? Pulsar? Or Photon, in tribute to her mom?

Does S.W.O.R.D. already have a Hydra-like problem?

We only just became acquainted with the MCU's new S.H.I.E.L.D.-esque org, but already we're wondering how much we can trust it. Is Director Hayward (Josh Stamberg) just a bad apple, or is the barrel rotten? After all, none of those other S.W.O.R.D. agents appeared to make a peep when he set his plan in motion to murder an Avenger. Hopefully we'll get some clarity here when Fury and Monica link up.

Who was the aerospace engineer? Who was the witness protection person? What happened to the beekeeper?

These nine episodes were teeming with red herrings -- Dottie isn't a sorceress, Ralph isn't Mephisto, Agatha's bunny was just a bunny -- but these were the main strings left dangling in the wind... or at least left ambiguous enough to allow debate to rage on. Was Mr. Hart a Chaos Magic illusion? Was the Grim Reaper Easter egg ever more than an Easter egg? Will Monica's "guy" be revealed as Reed Richards at a later date? If the witness that brought Jimmy to Westview in the first place was Ralph, wouldn't Jimmy recognize him on the broadcast? Was that poor S.W.O.R.D. agent just in the sewer under WestView this whole time?

Will there be a WandaVision season 2?

Marvel boss Kevin Feige previously confirmed that certain MCU series will have multiple seasons but considering WandaVision's finale is titled "The Series Finale" and not "The Season Finale," don't hold your breath for a second go-around in WestView. Which may be for the best. Though the series set up any number of future plot points, it provided a beginning, middle and end to this specific chapter in Wanda's life. Without a reason to bring back the Hex and, by virtue, the WandaVision broadcast, what would a second season of WandaVision even look like?