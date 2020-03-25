Washington State Starting Defensive Back Bryce Beekman, 22, Found Dead

The Washington State community is mourning yet another loss within its football team as redshirt senior defensive back Bryce Beekman has died, local police confirmed to the Associated Press among multiple news outlets. Beckman, 22, was found dead at a residence in Pullman, Washington.

Details of Beekman's death, including the cause, have not yet been released but will emerge at a later date. "We are in shock with the news of Bryce's passing," a statement from Washington State athletic director Pat Chun said. "Bryce was a tremendous young man, great teammate and will be missed by all. We send our deepest condolences and prayers to the Beekman family and his many friends."

Multiple Washington State players have already taken to Twitter to mourn the loss of their teammate.

The redshirt senior came to Washington State from Arizona Western Junior College and ended up turning into a rising star for the Cougars, starting all 13 games a season ago. Beekman finished fifth on the team with 60 tackles and had arguably his best individual game in the Cougars' bowl loss to Air Force with seven solo tackles (one for loss). He was slotted to be a starting member of the defense in 2020.

Beekman's younger brother, Reece, is a four-star point guard from Louisiana who is committed to play college basketball at Virginia.

The news of Beekman's death is another emotional blow to a program that has endured more than its fair share of tragedy. Just two years ago, Tyler Hilinski died by suicide. The 21-year-old was expected to start at quarterback for Washington State.