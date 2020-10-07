Watch Carl Reiner's Final On-Screen Performance Alongside Son Rob

Carl Reiner may be gone, but the late Hollywood actor gave one special last performance before his death. The 98-year-old actor and his son, Rob Reiner, recorded the closing scene in the homemade, fan-created version of The Princess Bride for Quibi.

Carl stars as the storytelling grandfather, played by Peter Falk in the 1987 original. Rob, who directed The Princess Bride, takes on Fred Savage's character as the grandson listening to the tale.

"What? What?" Rob says in the scene as his grandfather tells the story and then pauses.

"It's kissing again, you don't want to hear it," replies Carl, with Rob then saying, "It's OK, I don't mind." Watch the sweet scene below.

"As you wish." ❤️ In his final performance, Carl Reiner shares a special goodbye with his son Rob as part of the fan-film version of The Princess Bride: https://t.co/ykEQy1KN5w pic.twitter.com/EgE4djHvRh — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) July 10, 2020

Rob shared with Vanity Fair how excited he was to take on the role with his father. “I don’t know if you know this, but in the last one, my father’s going to play the grandfather and I’m going to play the grandson," he told the magazine just days before Carl's death.

The Dick Van Dyke Show creator died on June 29 at the age of 98 of natural causes, at his home in Beverly Hills.

Rob confirmed his father's death on Twitter, writing, "Last night my dad passed away. As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light."

With a vibrant career that spanned more than 60 years, the energetic Carl directed dozens of films and TV shows, and made friends in fellow Hollywood legends and co-stars like Mel Brooks, Mary Tyler Moore, Dick Van Dyke, and Betty White.

For more on his life and legacy, see below.