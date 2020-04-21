Watch Chris Harrison Get a Quarantine Haircut From Lauren Zima (Exclusive)

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton has worked with stars like Jennifer Lopez, the Kardashians, Katy Perry and Brad Pitt -- and now he's working with Chris Harrison (via ET's Lauren Zima). With Harrison over six weeks post-haircut and in need of a trim, Appleton graciously coached Zima through giving the Bachelor host a fresh cut. "I got a few little tricks and tips for you to keep your man looking tidy."

First up? A "really great, sharp pair of clippers," Appleton advised. Then comes the cutting... and after Zima got over her initial nerves, Harrison's trim came out great. Watch Appleton's tutorial in the video player above.

When he's not giving haircut tutorials online, Appleton has been spending his quarantine keeping in touch with his celeb clients.

"I am always sending text messages and phone calls just saying like, 'What's going on, I miss you, when are we going to get back to glam life?'" he revealed. "I texted Jennifer [Lopez] the other day and I am like, 'I miss you too!'"

"We are like all upset right now, so I feel like it is OK to check in with everyone," Appleton added. "I have spent every day of my life with [my clients] the past few years, so it's a really strange experience to not see them every day."

