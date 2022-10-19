Watch 'Ghost Adventures' Zak Bagans and ET's Kevin Frazier Investigate the Los Feliz Murder House (Exclusive)

Ghost Adventures star Zak Bagans has had plenty of paranormal encounters, but only ET's Kevin Frazier got to come along for a "level 10" adventure at an infamous Hollywood location!

The pair teamed up to enter the "Los Feliz Murder House" for a new two-part episode of Ghost Adventures, investigating an area of Los Angeles which Bagans believes to be cursed.

"Back in 1838, Domingo Feliz -- he owned a ranch in Los Feliz -- he was killed by his wife's lover, then that wife and her lover were executed," Bagans explains in ET's exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming episodes. "Then a descendant of his named Don [Antonio] Feliz ended up dying and he was gonna give all of his money to his niece, Petranilla, but a lawyer and another guy were able to swindle that money and change his will on his deathbed. Petranilla cursed this land -- it is very well known -- and when Petranilla cursed this land, she cursed all of Griffith Park and... that curse has permeated throughout this entire soil, throughout this entire land."

"Ever since then, all of Los Feliz has been stigmatized with these types of events -- the LaBianca murders happened right over there -- all of Los Feliz," he added. "I believe there is something dark in this house."

The Los Feliz Murder House, specifically, was itself the site of a grizzly murder-suicide in 1959 when Dr. Harold Perelson, a successful cardiologist and USC professor, killed his wife with a ball-peen hammer as she slept. After he attempted to attack his eldest daughter as well, his children fled to a neighbor's to call for help. Perelson then killed himself by swallowing a cocktail of pills.

Over the years, the house has been bought and sold several times, however, no one has ever moved in -- leading Bagans to believe the paranormal activity inside might be especially high.

"When the house has a memory of something like a murder-suicide, among other things, when it stays dormant and when it stays sealed, that makes it even more dangerous for when you puncture that seal," he explains.

In the episode, Bagans and Frazier attempt to puncture that seal, with "a lockdown-style type of investigation, where the complete house is sealed -- we are gonna padlock the back door and we're gonna listen."

"This is a level 10 location on the Ghost Adventures scale," Bagans admits. "I thought it would be better to start you out maybe at a haunted toy shop or something, you know what I mean? But you got thrown into this -- you got thrown into the level 10."

"Why not!" Frazier exclaims, though he's definitely got his backup plan at the ready. "I'm being serious, if something goes wrong, I'm coming out -- whether it's through a window or whatever. I'm coming out!"

Ghost Adventures' two-part episode, "Los Feliz Murder House," airs Oct. 20 and 27 on Travel Channel and Discovery+.