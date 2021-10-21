Watch Jason Sudeikis & Anthony Hopkins Take Over Rob McElhenney's 'Mythic Quest' Announcement

Mythic Quest, the Apple TV+ comedy co-created by and starring Rob McElhenney, has been renewed for seasons 3 and 4. On Thursday, the streaming platform confirmed the news with a video announcement that was quickly taken over by season 2 guest star Anthony Hopkins and Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis after they hopped on McElhenney’s video call.

“What is that exactly?” Hopkins asks when McElhenney tells him about the news, forgetting that he was nominated for an Emmy for narrating an episode. However, the Oscar winner was familiar with Ted Lasso, especially after Sudeikis joined the call. “When do you think they’ll let me come on the show? Because I could be Keeley’s new boyfriend,” Hopkins suggests, referring to Juno Temple’s character.

The video then ends by confirming that a new season of Mythic Quest is “coming in 2022. After Ted Lasso season 2. But before Ted Lasso season 3.”

Easily one of the best original series on Apple TV+, Mythic Quest made a strong debut in February 2020 with its salty sense of humor about the video game world. At the center of it is McElhenney's Ian Grimm, a creative director and egomaniac who often clashes with co-workers, including executive producer David Brittlesbee (David Hornsby), head of monetization Brad Bakshi (Danny Pudi), and lead engineer Poppy Li (Charlotte Nicdao).

The workplace comedy about the making of video games returned in 2020 with an even stronger season 2. In between seasons, the series also debuted a special, remotely filmed episode, “Quarantine,” that followed the characters as they began working from home during the lockdown.

Ahead of season 2’s debut, the series returned with another special episode, “Everlight,” to help close the book on that narrative. “We knew for sure that we wanted to put the pandemic behind us,” McElhenney said at the time. “We wanted to look forward to a more optimistic future, where we didn’t have to talk about viral loads and quarantine and social distancing.”

With the team back in the office, season 2 fully embraced its ensemble cast, giving many of its characters, like game testers Rachel (Ashly Burch) and Dana (Imani Hakim), David’s former assistant, Jo (Jessie Ennis), story writer and author C.W. Longbottom (F. Murray Abraham), head of community relations Sue Gorgon (Caitlin McGee) and head of HR Carol (Naomi Ekperigin), plenty of more to do.

And now that the series has two more seasons to continue expanding that workplace, it remains to be seen what kind of antics the cast of characters will get up.