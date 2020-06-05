Watch Jimmy Fallon Play Nicolas Cage as Joe Exotic in Hilarious 'Tiger King' Skit

Hey, all you cool cats and kittens! Here's something you didn't know you needed to see. On Tuesday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 45-year-old host took on his most ambitious impression yet.

While talking about the news that Nicolas Cage had been cast as Tiger King star Joe Exotic in a new scripted series, Fallon added, "We are so excited about it too only because we got a sneak peek of Tiger King starring Nicolas Cage and well, what am I supposed to do but share it with you guys?"

The late-night show then cut to Fallon pretending to be Cage portraying incarcerated zoo keeper Joe Exotic.

"The tiger is a fascinating creature with the essence and soul of a caveman in the wild. Did that make any sense at all?" he asks while rocking a blonde wig, trucker hat, and an animal-print blouse.

"I married two men at once! Not only am I the Tiger King, but I'm also the King of Husbands!" Fallon shouts, imitating Cage's tendency to dramatically alter his pitch.

He even sang a new song about tigers, like Joe Exotic's internet-famous country music.

Cage is set to play Tiger King star Joe Exotic in a new scripted series from Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios, ET previously confirmed. American Vandal showrunner Dan Lagana will serve as writer, showrunner, and executive producer on the eight-episode series, which is based on the Texas Monthly article “Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild,” by Leif Reigstad.

