Watch Justin Timberlake Get a Massive Temporary Tattoo for New Movie 'Palmer'

Justin Timberlake is all tatted up! The 39-year-old singer shared behind-the-scenes footage of him getting a fake tattoo for his latest movie, Palmer. In the clip, posted on Instagram on Wednesday, Timberlake is seen getting a massive tiger on his right bicep.

"Getting a fake tattoo takes longer than you’d think. BTS #PALMER - coming out this Friday 🙌🏻" Timberlake captioned the post, which also includes a full glance at the fake ink.

Premiering Jan. 29 on Apple TV+, Palmer follows the story of Eddie Palmer (Timberlake), a former small town football star who returns home to live with his grandmother, Vivian (June Squibb), after a 12-year stint in prison. Palmer's attempt at a quiet life is quickly interrupted, however, when his new neighbor goes off on a bender, leaving her 7-year-old son, Sam (Ryder Allen), in his care.

Earlier in the week, Timberlake posted the trailer and shared how much this film means for him.

"This is a story about accepting people for who they are, and who they want to be… no contingencies, no questions asked. As a dad, this story hits home. And I’m very honored to be part of this film," he wrote in part.

During an interview with the Today show earlier this month, he added, "The film is very, very emotional. It was a really special script. I remember when I first read it, it was just timely and so much heart. I was really, really thrilled to be able to make this movie."

"I thought of my grandfather, I thought of my father. I thought of my experience of being a dad as well," he continued. "There was a lot in the tank to draw from [for inspiration]."

Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel, share two kids together -- son Silas, 5, and a newborn they welcomed last year. Just a couple weeks ago, the "Cry Me a River" crooner opened up for the first time about his second child during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"I'll tell you his name. His name is Phineas and he's awesome," Timberlake told DeGeneres after revealing she was one of the "first people outside of our immediate family that we told" about the addition to their family.

