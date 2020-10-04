Watch Kelly Clarkson's Kids Crash Her Interview With Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick

Kelly Clarkson's kids are the latest cuties to crash their celebrity parents' interviews as they work from home! The Kelly Clarkson Show host was video chatting with her Trolls World Tour co-stars, Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick, when her 5-year-old daughter, River, and 3-year-old son, Remy, made a special cameo.

The co-stars were asked to find something related to them and while Timberlake and Kendrick held up toys of their Trolls characters, Clarkson brought her kiddos into the frame.

"We were just watching Trolls, so this is Branch and this is Poppy," Clarkson explained to her children, calling Timberlake and Kendrick by their characters' names in the movie. "Can you say hi?"

After a brief hello, River gushed to Kendrick, "And I love your acting! I love Poppy and [Branch]."

Clarkson later revealed that when the trailer for the upcoming animated film came out, her kids were ready to disown her after they thought her character, Delta Dawn, was going to be working against the beloved heroes, Poppy and Branch.

"My kids, they were just so concerned I was a mean one because in the preview it looked like I was mean to y'all because I was at first," she explained. "They were so mad. They were like, 'We can't even, you're not our mom because you're mean to Poppy.'"

Kendrick doesn't have children of her own, but that hasn't stopped her from buying into the Trolls phenomenon, literally! The 34-year-old actress admitted that she recently purchased a Legos set featuring her character while at Target shopping for quarantine supplies.

"Thank god, I don't get recognized in the checkout line because how lame am I? I'm just buying the merchandise for myself," she admitted. "Even if the cashier recognized me, I swear to god, they would probably be like, 'No, I mean, it looks like her but it can't be her because of course she wouldn't be buying her own merchandise like an actual serial killer.'"

