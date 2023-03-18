Watch Kelsea Ballerini Stop Mid-Concert to Ask About Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Setlist, Bows Down

Kelsea Ballerini evidently didn't want to get blindsided. So, in the middle of her sold-out concert in Detroit, Michigan, the "Peter Pan" singer asked fans about another concert going on nearly 2,000 miles away, and she just had to know about Taylor Swift's setlist for her Eras Tour.

In video uploaded Friday on TikTok, Ballerini can be seen onstage wearing a gold shimmery dress while holding on to her guitar. She's strumming it at first before stopping and asking a very important question.

"I just have one question. I’m gonna stop after this but I just have one question," she said. "Has she ... is "Cruel Summer" on the setlist?"

The crowd roared to confirm the 2019 track from her seventh studio album Lover was, in fact, on the setlist, and Ballerini was pleasantly surprised.

"It was?!" she asked before blowing a kiss and bowing down.

"Wow, that’s my Super Bowl, I gotta be honest," said Ballerini, who will perform and co-host next month's CMT Music Awards in Austin, Texas. "Alright. Wow. That’s all I needed to know. Thank you for that."

Swift on Friday kicked off her Eras Tour in front of 70,000 fans at State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The 33-year-old songstress performed for a whopping three hours and 12 minutes, belting out an astonishing 44 songs while never taking a break.

She performed some of her best hits, including "Shake It Off," "Midnight Rain," "You Belong With Me," "Willow," "Don't Blame Me," "Fearless," "Love Story," "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)," "Karma" and, of course, "Cruel Summer."

Swifties were also treated to her flawless fashion style, including sparkling bodysuits, an elegant ballgown, ethereal dresses and even a one-legged snake suit.