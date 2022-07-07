Watch Machine Gun Kelly and Daughter Casie Rap Together to 'Crazy in Love'

Machine Gun Kelly just had an epic moment with his daughter. The 32-year-old musician took to Instagram to share a video of himself and his 13-year-old daughter, Casie, rapping a portion of JAY-Z's part in Beyoncé's 2003 track, "Crazy in Love."

In the cute clip, the father-daughter duo stood on a deck outside as they danced and rapped. Two women were also featured in video, hyping up MGK and Casie as they performed.

"Parenting," MGK, who shares Casie with his ex, Emma Cannon, captioned the video.

The Instagram post came the month after Casie was featured in the trailer for Hulu's upcoming doc, Machine Gun Kelly's Life in Pink.

"People say that stuff about my dad, but you only see one side," Casie tells the cameras in the trailer of her dad being misunderstood by the media.

The flick aims to offer fans a look into the rapper's personal life, and the trailer showed as much, when it featured MGK hopping on a plane immediately after a show to attend Casie's volleyball game early the next morning.

Machine Gun Kelly's Life in Pink is due out later this year.