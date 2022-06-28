Watch the ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Trailer Starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy

They’re back for more “double, double toil and trouble.” That’s right, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy have reunited as the Sanderson Sisters for the highly anticipated sequel to Hocus Pocus. Ahead of Hocus Pocus 2’s Sept. 30th debut on Disney+, the streaming platform released the first official trailer for the newest installment in the Halloween franchise as three witches return with a vengeance.

Set 29 years after the events of the first film, Hocus Pocus 2 sees the 17th-century sisters resurrected after high school friends relight the Black Flame Candle and spark a whole new adventure. Now, it’s up to these students to put a stop to the witches before they wreak havoc in Salem once again.

"It’s just great to be back," Najimy told ET as she and her co-stars reunited to begin filming the sequel.

In addition to the three returning stars, the cast also includes Sam Richardson, Doug Jones, Hannah Waddingham, Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo, Lilia Buckingham, Froyan Gutierrez and Tony Hale.

While speaking to ET about the sequel, Richardson said his experience on the new film was “incredible.”

"All the ladies are back for Hocus Pocus 2. They truly haven't missed a step,” he said. “And it was so incredible to be in the movie and watch them putting the old hats back on and being those old characters, the sisters.”

Hocus Pocus 2 will debut Sept. 30 on Disney+.