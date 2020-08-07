Watch the Moment Amy Schumer Finds Out She's Having a Boy in 'Expecting Amy' (Exclusive)

"We just heard the heartbeat," Amy Schumer says in this sneak peek at Expecting Amy, "and that s**t is deep."

Don't expect her HBO Max docuseries to be all tears and existential wonder, though, because even in life's most emotional moments, you can still count on Schumer to deliver a punchline. The above clip, debuting exclusively on ET, shows two such instances: First, when a pregnant Schumer and husband Chris Fischer hear their baby's heartbeat for the first time.

"What's up, baby? You are very little. You're the size of a pea," she says to camera. "And you're going to get bigger, and we don't want you to be body-shamed. Eventually, you'll be the size of a lima bean and that's fine."

Later, we see the moment the couple learns they're having a boy, prompting tears, hugs and a sobbing Schumer to quip, "Down with the patriarchy! I can't believe we're going to have another white man in this house!"

Billed as Jerry Seinfeld's Comedian if he had been pregnant, the three-part docuseries from director Alexander Hammer follows Schumer through the highs and lows of her pregnancy, while also pulling back the curtain on her marriage and plans to film a comedy special.

All three parts of Expecting Amy are streaming on HBO Max on July 9.