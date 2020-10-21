Watch the Trailer for Disney's 'Raya and the Last Dragon' Starring Kelly Marie Tran

Disney's latest heroine is more lone warrior than princess. Meet Raya, the star of the upcoming Raya and the Last Dragon, who sets out in search of the titular last dragon in order to save her kingdom.

The studio unveiled the first teaser trailer on Wednesday, introducing Raya (voiced by Kelly Marie Tran), Sisu the dragon (Awkwafina) and the fictional kingdom of Kumandra, which is under attack by the villainous Druun. Notably, Raya marks the first Southeast Asian character to front a Disney animated film.

"When Last Jedi came out, I was so overwhelmed by emotion," Tran told ET. "I'm having a very similar experience with Raya and the Last Dragon... It's such a beautiful movie. The writing's incredible. I mean, obviously the animation is incredible. And the story itself I think is really, really powerful."

Raya and the Last Dragon hails from directors Don Hall (Big Hero 6 and Moana) and Carlos López Estrada from a script by Crazy Rich Asians scribe Adele Lim and playright Qui Nguyen. Watch the trailer below.

Raya and the Last Dragon was first announced at D23 Expo in 2019 and originally dated to open in theaters on Nov. 25. It has since undergone a recasting -- with Tran replacing the previously-announced Cassie Steele -- and the release was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which also caused production to be largely completed remotely.

Ironically, when ET spoke with Tran backstage at D23, she was fan girling over meeting Awkwafina, prompting Awkwafina to respond, "I'm a bigger fan of hers than she probably is of me!" See more in the video below.

Walt Disney Studios

Raya and the Last Dragon is in theaters March 12, 2021.