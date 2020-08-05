Watch Tyler Cameron Build Dog Houses for His Quibi Series 'Barkitecture': Trailer

Tyler Cameron is back on reality TV -- this time, however, he’s not looking for love. He’s building dog houses. The former Bachelorette contestant and general contractor has teamed up with interior designer Delia Kenza for the unscripted Quibi series Barkitecture, which sees them making the “most ridiculously extravagant dog houses imaginable.”

And not only do they have to make their four-legged clients happy, but their luxurious designs have to satisfy the wants of their celebrity owners, including Joel McHale, Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Rumor Willis, and more.

“Dog parents unite to spoil your fur babies!” Cameron joked on Instagram while sharing the trailer for the series.

The 27-year-old TV personality previously revealed his involvement on the show earlier this year by sharing selfies with his rescue pup, Harley. “Excited to share that I’m hosting Barkitecture with the amazing Delia Kenza,” he captioned his fur-filled pics. “We built some of the most insane dog houses you’ve ever seen. Special thanks to Harley for overseeing construction.”