Wendy Williams Says She'll Be Back in New Podcast Promo: 'Trust Me'

How you doin,' Wendy Williams? According to the queen of daytime, she's making her way back into the spotlight.

The former talk show host has resurfaced in a new promo for her upcoming eponymous podcast, The Wendy Experience. In the clip, shared on Instagram, the 58-year-old star tells viewers, "Co-hosts, I’m famous and I’ll be back -- trust me."

She reiterated her promise in the brief video's caption, which read, "TRUST ME I will be BACK! #wendyexperiencepodcast #welcome #back #stay #positive#cohost #nyc."

"Wendy is excited about everything new in her life and her main priority is her health and shooting her 1st episode of her podcast," her manager, William Selby, previously told ET. "That’s the focus right now."

Nearly two months since guest host Sherri Shepherd signed off on the final Wendy Williams Show episode, Williams made headlines over her new romance with an NYPD officer named Henry -- coupled with speculation over their actual relationship status.

While Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee shared audio of a phone call with Williams, in which she insisted they were married, Selby had previously denied that the star had tied the knot.

"Like I said previously," Selby told ET in a follow-up statement, "the focus is Wendy’s health and preparing to shoot the podcast."