What to Expect From Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 Television Event

Rihanna and Prime Video are teaming up for another out-of-this-world fashion experience. On Friday, the billionaire multihyphenate announced the highly anticipated Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide beginning Nov. 9.

Now in its fourth consecutive year, the annual fashion experience promises to challenge tradition and break boundaries with a new all-star lineup of models, actors, some of the biggest names in music and more. Rihanna will debut the latest Savage X Fenty styles, blending stellar choreography, style and music -- an un-missable visual feast.

The Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 Collection will also be available to shop in the Amazon Fashion store and at Savage X Fenty on Nov. 9.

According to a press release, the collection is "an homage to self-expression and personal empowerment," featuring disparate textures, unexpected detailing, and unconventional proportions "that come together seamlessly to create a boundary-bending xperience for everyBODY." The collection offers bra sizes ranging up to 46DDD/42H and underwear, sleepwear and loungewear ranging from XS–4X/XS–XXXXL.

And, of course, Rihanna looked stunning during her dance performance, and her red latex corset was a standout.

The new mom spoke with spoke with ET ahead of the fashion show's third installment premiere, sharing how she had already been brainstorming for the follow-up while premiering the second show.

"Even now I'm thinking, OK, so how to top this one next year? You know, you're already thinking about that because that's really the challenge to make it bigger and better and more inclusive every year," Rihanna said, adding that she's always looking to expand on inclusivity.

"Our challenge every year is to just expand our inclusivity, right? You can never be inclusive enough. You can't just get there and say, we handle everyone. There's always someone that you didn't represent, and every year we want to include more representation," she explained.

"I naturally root for the underdog. That's just me. I've always been that way and maybe that's the thing that drives my passion for inclusivity," she added. "No one is going to think about her being beautiful, but to me, that needs to be represented as beautiful because we've only told the one story. Their story matters and that's the one they'll listen to at home, saying, wait, they look just like me. I'm just like them."

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 premieres on Prime Video on Nov. 9