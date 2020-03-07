What to Stream This Weekend: 'Hamilton' on Disney Plus, 'Say I Do' on Netflix and More

Looking for something new to watch? Welcome to Stream Queens! Each week, ET's Leanne Aguilera and Ash Crossan dish on their picks for the best movies and TV shows available to stream.

Fourth of July weekend doesn't have to include fireworks and a barbecue, start a new tradition this year to binge the holiday weekend away.

If you want to celebrate your patriotic mood while staying inside, learn about one of the founding fathers by streaming Hamilton on Disney+. For some feel-good moments, watch a show where middle schoolers start a baby-sitting business, or one where partners throw epic surprise weddings, or another where adults act like kids.

Streaming options also abound for those wanting something darker to watch this weekend. Season 2 of Hanna is now streaming, as is the first season of Netflix's reboot of Unsolved Mysteries, both of which are sure to get your blood pumping.

Keep scrolling for your go-to guide of what to stream the weekend of July 3, 2020.

MOVIES TO STREAM

Disney

Hamilton: An American Musical

Why We Love It: It's time to make your living room the room where it happens! Lin-Manuel Miranda delighted fans when he announced that the wide release of his Tony Award-winning musical would happen more than a year earlier than originally planned. Settle in for the more than two-and-a-half hour show, which features the original Broadway cast and everything else you'd see if you were seated at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.

Desperados

Where to Stream: Desperados is now streaming on Netflix.

Why We Love It: In this new romantic comedy thriller, Nasim Pedrad finds the man of her dreams, but when he ghosts her, she releases her anger in an email devised by her and her friends. After finding out he was in an accident in Mexico, she and her friends travel south of the border to try and delete the email before he sees it.

TV SHOWS TO STREAM

Kailey Schwerman/Netflix

The Baby-Sitters Club

Where to Stream: Season 1 of The Baby-Sitters Club is now streaming on Netflix.

Why We Love It: Fans of Ann M. Martin's books of the same name will be overjoyed with Netflix's modern-day update of the series. Though it's lacking '90s nostalgia, the female friendships between the middle school-aged girls who start a baby-sitting business is chock full of charm.

Hanna

Where to Stream: Season 2 of Hanna is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Why We Love It: In the second season of this high-energy action drama, Hanna, a young assassin, is still on the run from authorities and is willing to take out anyone who gets in the way of her freedom. Settle in for this high-concept thriller as Hanna stops at nothing to discover the truth about who she is.

Unsolved Mysteries

Where to Stream: Season 1 of Unsolved Mysteries is now streaming on Netflix.

Why We Love It: After running for nearly 600 episodes, Netflix is bringing back the much-loved series that will feature re-enactments of unsolved crimes, missing persons cases, conspiracy theories and unexplained paranormal phenomena. Alongside detectives and journalists, family members offer clues, present theories, and identify suspects, hoping one viewer holds the key to solving the mystery.

IF YOU LIKE THAT, WATCH THIS!

Cr. NETFLIX © 2020

If you like... the emotional moments on Queer Eye or watching wedding planning on Say Yes to the Dress, watch Say I Do on Netflix.

Where to Stream: Season 1 of Say I Do is now streaming on Netflix.

Why We Love It: On Netflix's latest reality show, one person enlists the help of three experts to surprise their significant other with their dream wedding. While the person gets help with the wardrobe, the planning and the food, expect to see plenty of funny moments mixed in with heartfelt emotions.

If you like... going to escape rooms and watching cheesy '90s game shows like Legends of the Hidden Temple, watch The Floor Is Lava on Netflix.

Where to Stream: Season 1 of The Floor Is Lava is now streaming on Netflix.

Why We Love It: Filmed in the abandoned Burbank Ikea store, you'll tune in to see this childhood game brought to life on a massive scale and keep watching for the contestants' over-the-top reactions to the (fake) lava. It's perfect summer silliness that's sure to transport you back to your childhood.

REWIND OF THE WEEK

Columbia Pictures/Getty Images

The Wedding Planner (2001)

Where to Stream: The Wedding Planner is now streaming on Hulu.

Why We Love It: In Jennifer Lopez's first major rom-com, she stars as a wedding planner who falls for one of the grooms (Matthew McConaughey) she's working for. While fans know the flick with Lopez and McConaughey's performances, stars including Brendan Fraser, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr., and Jennifer Love Hewitt were first approached to play the leading roles. The final film is a perfect post-'90s rom-com complete with a horseback riding mishap, flirty dance lessons and, of course, a happily ever after.

Brandon Aninipot contributed to this story.

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.