What's New on Hulu in June 2020: Everything to Watch This Month

May really flew by, didn't it? As social distancing continues amid the coronavirus pandemic, you're probably entering June in need of more to watch on streaming services, and Hulu subscribers will be treated to a slew of new options starting on June 1, including the Will Smith post-apocalyptic thriller I Am Legend, Dirty Dancing and the George Clooney and Anna Kendrick film Up in the Air.

Later in the month, you can look forward to the 2019 revival of Charlie's Angels, and for Bachelor Nation, The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable -- Ever!, a new retrospective series looking back at the franchise's most memorable moments.

On June 10, Hulu announced that they were changing the premiere dates for two of their new original titles, Love, Victor and Taste the Nation to June 17 and 18 respectively, as opposed to their originally planned June 19 release date in respect of Juneteenth, the holiday which this year marks 155 years since slavery was abolished in the United States.

Check out everything coming out on Hulu below, in addition to when they're hitting the service. Be sure to see the list of what's leaving Hulu in June as well. Also read our guide for everything coming out on Netflix in June as well if you're still looking for more to see.

June 1, 2020

Celebrity Family Feud: Season 6 Premiere

Press Your Luck: Season 2 Premiere

Match Game: Season 5 Premiere

Children’s Hospital: Complete Series

Mike Tyson Mysteries: Complete Seasons 1-3

10 Year Plan

4th Man Out

Above & Beyond

Almost Adults

Born to be Wild

Casino

Charlie Wilson's War

Cliffhanger

Constantine

Dave

Digging for Fire

Dirty Dancing

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights

Equilibrium

Fair Game

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell

Futureworld

Grown Ups

Happily N'Ever After

Happily N'Ever After 2

Honey

Honey 2

I Am Legend

I Love You, Beth Cooper

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Incident at Loch Ness

Joyride

Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story

Kingpin

Losing Isaiah

Meet Me In Montenegro

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Mo' Money

My Girl

My Girl 2

Nate and Hayes

October Sky

Quigley Down Under

Robin Hood: Men in Tights

Sex Drive

The American President

The Cookout

The Marine 3: Homefront

The Pawnbroker

The Scout

The Tuxedo

The Wood

The X-Files

Thelma & Louise

Trade

Treading Water

True Romance (Director's Cut)

Undertow

Up in the Air

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Women and Sometimes Men

Wristcutters: A Love Story

You Don't Mess With The Zohan

Zardoz

June 2, 2020

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

June 4, 2020

Miss Snake Charmer

June 5, 2020

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme: Documentary Premiere

Shirley

Intrigo: Dear Agnes

June 6, 2020

The Appearance

June 7, 2020

Where's Waldo?: Complete Season 1

June 8, 2020

My Absolute Boyfriend: Complete Season 1

Radiant: Complete Season 1

From Paris with Love

June 9, 2020

The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable — Ever!: Series Premiere

June 10, 2020

Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots: Complete Season 7

June 12, 2020

Crossing Swords: Series Premiere

Into the Dark: Good Boy: New Episode Premiere

Don't: Series Premiere

Intrigo: Samaria

Child's Play

Awakenings

Fools Rush In

Poetic Justice

Seven Pounds

June 13, 2020

Eye in the Sky

Dragonheart

Windtalkers

June 15, 2020

Pan

Breakup at a Wedding

Dustwalker

The U.S. vs. John Lennon

June 16, 2020

Brockmire: Complete Season 4

Larry Crowne

June 17, 2020

Love, Victor: Series Premiere

Nostalgia

June 18, 2020

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Series Premiere

Buffaloed

Crawl

June 19, 2020

Bean

Gigli

Hart's War

La Bamba

Mr. Bean's Holiday

Natural Born Killers

Out of Sight

The Peacemaker

Tears of the Sun

Zoom

June 21, 2020

The Chi: Complete Season 3

June 22, 2020

Clemency

XX

June 25, 2020

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band

Charlie's Angels

June 29, 2020

Carrion

June 30, 2020

The Gallows Act II

One for the Money

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

6 Souls

That's My Boy

