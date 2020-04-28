What's New on Hulu in May 2020: Everything to Watch This Month

While Rocketman won't hit the streaming service until later in the month, the bulk of the new movies will be available on May 1, including The Dark Knight and Batman Begins,Goodfellas, The Conjuring and -- if you're looking for more family-friendly fare -- Megamind.

Check out everything coming out on Hulu below, in addition to when they're hitting the service. Be sure to see the list of what's leaving Hulu in May as well. Also read our guide for everything coming out on Netflix in May as well if you're still looking for more to see.

May 1, 2020

Aeon Flux

Assassination Tango

Batman Begins

Billy the Kid

Bloom: Season 2

Brick Mansions

The Conjuring

Crooked Hearts

The Dark Knight

Demolition Man

Escape from Alcatraz

Friday the 13th Part III

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter

Gloria

Goodfellas

The Graduate

The Green Mile

Harry Benson: Shoot First

House of D

A Life Less Ordinary

Megamind

Men With Brooms

Molly

Monster House

Mutant Species

Pathology

The Patriot

Planet 51

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

Sands of Iwo Jima

Slums of Beverly Hills

Some Kind of Hero

Soul Food

Sprung

Strategic Air Command

Tamara

Tank Girl

Treasure Hounds

Universal Soldier

Walking Tall

The Whistleblower

May 5, 2020

The Lodge

Vikings: Season 6A

May 8, 2020

Into the Dark: Delivered

Solar Opposites

Spaceship Earth

May 12, 2020

The Happy Days of Garry Marshall

May 15, 2020

Andy Explores: Season 1

Beat Bobby Flay: Seasons 8-9

Caribbean Life: Season 15

Chopped: Seasons 37-39

Community en Español

Drag Me: Season 1

Epic Conversations: Season 1

Fast N' Loud: Season 15

From the Test Kitchen: Season 1

Gold Rush: Season 8

The Great: Series Premiere

The Great Food Truck Race: Seasons 8-9

Handcrafted: Season 1

It's a Disaster

Iconic Characters: Season 2

It's Alive With Brad: Season 2

The Little Couple: Seasons 13-14

Molly Tries: Season 1

Murder in the Heartland: Season 2

Open Door: Season 2

On the Market: Season 1

Property Brothers: Seasons 12-13

Reverse Engineering: Season 1

73 Questions: Season 2

Street Outlaws: Seasons 8-9

Worst Cooks in America: Season 14

May 19, 2020

Story of the Soaps

Like Crazy

Trial by Fire

May 20, 2020

Ultimate Tag

May 22, 2020

Holey Moley: Season 2 (Premiere)

Painter and the Thief

Premature

Rocketman

To Tell the Truth: Season 5 (Premiere)

Top End Wedding

May 25, 2020

The Tracker

May 26, 2020

I Still Believe

May 28, 2020

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 7 (Premiere)

May 29, 2020

Disappearance at Clifton Hill

Ramy: Season 2 (Premiere)

