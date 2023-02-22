'When Calls the Heart' Season 10 Premiere Date Revealed, Renewed for Season 11 (Exclusive)

It's double the celebration in Hope Valley!

Hallmark Channel's When Calls the Heart has set a season 10 premiere date and has officially been renewed for season 11, ET can exclusively reveal. The network's longest-running scripted series will kick off its 12-episode 10th season, which will include the milestone 100th episode, on Sunday, July 30 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Season 11 will also consist of 12 episodes and begin production this July.

ET also exclusively debuts two first look photos from the new season, which features leading lady Erin Krakow's Elizabeth Thornton lovingly gazing at her son, little Jack, in one image.

Crown Media

The second photo features Elizabeth with a surprised expression on her face, as Lucas (Chris McNally) looks on, and expectant couple Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) and Lee (Kavan Smith) hold hands in the background.

Crown Media

"I am beyond excited for season 10 of When Calls the Heart to premiere July 30,” said Krakow, series star and executive producer, in a statement. “This season is full of beautiful moments and exciting twists and turns. I can’t wait for the Hearties to see what we’ve created for them! And I’m so thrilled, proud and grateful to Hallmark that the show has been renewed for season 11. We have so many more stories to tell. With our amazing cast, crew, and brilliant writers, there will be no shortage of romance and new adventures for the residents of Hope Valley! Having the Hearties continue this journey with us has meant the world and we are thrilled to share what’s in store these next two seasons!”

“When Calls the Heart has continued to be a standout amongst our Hallmark catalogue and we’re thrilled that we’re able to bring more stories of faith and community to the homes of millions of viewers,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President of Programming, in a statement. “The uplifting nature of the show paired with the love and positivity in the storytelling makes for a very heartwarming television experience and it’s only going to get bigger and better in season 11."

The season 9 finale of When Calls the Heart in May 2022 drew 3.1 million viewers and was the most-watched episode of the season. The series also ranked as last year's No. 1 most-watched scripted series on basic cable in total viewers, averaging 2.9 million every Sunday night.

ET spoke with executive producer/writer Elizabeth Stewart following the finale for a look ahead at what's next for Elizabeth now that she and Lucas are engaged, as well as Rosemary and Lee's baby news.

"I hope the Hearties are feeling as excited as we are to dive into these long-anticipated events. But it was important to let Elizabeth take her time with Lucas and for Rosemary and Lee to become contented with their lives together before the baby surprise," Stewart said last May, adding that the writers hoped that by season's end they "earned" Lucas' proposal.

"Elizabeth is in a different place than she was with Jack," Stewart noted. "The experiences of widowhood and motherhood have deepened her. I don’t think she needs or even desires to be swept off her feet in quite that once-in-a-lifetime way she was with Jack. Including Little Jack in the proposal is a signal that her top priority now is as a mother."

As for what's on the horizon for the Coulters with their baby mere weeks away, as teased in the season 10 footage, she hinted, "I expect that Rosemary will approach giving birth with the same take-charge attitude with which she approaches everything else -- which of course means she’s in for some shock and surprises!"

When Calls the Heart returns Sunday, July 30 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.