'When Calls the Heart's Erin Krakow Leads Hallmark's April Movie Premieres: See the Schedule (Exclusive)

When Calls the Heart star Erin Krakow headlines a new Hallmark romantic movie, one of seven original films premiering across Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries in April, ET can exclusively reveal.

The actress' new "Spring Into Love" film, The Wedding Cottage, also stars Chesapeake Shores alum Brendan Penny. The Hallmark Channel romance follows a wedding guide creator (Krakow) who must convince an uninspired artist and owner of a special wedding cottage (Penny) to renovate the rundown cottage to host a contest-winning couple for their dream wedding.

The film, part of five originals premiering as part of Hallmark Channel's "Spring Into Love" lineup, debuts Saturday, April 15.

Among the notable premieres on Hallmark Channel are two set in international waters -- Love in the Maldives, starring When Hope Calls' Jocelyn Hudon, and A Pinch of Portugal, starring Heather Hemmens and Luke Mitchell. Hunter King and Chandler Massey (The Professional Bridesmaid), and Erin Cahill and Marco Grazzini (The Spin Cycle) headline the others.

Over on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Amanda Schull and Chesapeake Shores' Carlo Marks topline a new faith-based DaySpring movie, The Blessing Bracelet, which premieres on Easter Sunday.

Meanwhile, Lethal Weapon's Keesha Sharp leads an ensemble that includes Demetrius Grosse, Rhyon Nicole Brown and Akono Dixon for the network's latest Mahogany film, the spring break-themed Spring Breakthrough.

See Hallmark's March lineup, which features five new movies starring Tyler Hynes, Paul Campbell, Kimberley Sustad, Aimee Garcia, Kristoffer Polaha and more.

HALLMARK CHANNEL'S "SPRING INTO LOVE"

All premieres are at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Love in the Maldives

Crown Media

Starring: Jocelyn Hudon and Jake Manley

Premieres: Saturday, April 1

Rae Parker (Hudon) has a very fabulous, single life that attracts thousands of readers to her monthly travel column, “Reservation for One.” Rae is surprised when her editor wants to send her to the world’s most romantic vacation destination -- The Conrad Maldives. She’s an adventurous spirit and staying at the luxurious Muraka makes it difficult for her to find the type of experiences she needs to write an article worthy of her column. It doesn’t help that Rae is terribly afraid of the open ocean and a hotel that floats in the middle of it. After a few failed solo attempts, Rae realizes she needs some guidance and support to undertake some of the challenges outside of her comfort zone. The Conrad’s guest experience expert, Jared Joseph (Manley), steps in and makes it his personal mission to give Rae the adventure she’s looking for…

The Professional Bridesmaid

Starring: Hunter King and Chandler Massey

Premieres: Saturday, April 8

Years ago, Maggie Bailey (King) realized she had a particular skill set for being an ace bridesmaid -- and she went pro. Now she uses her talents to help brides navigate the tricky emotional and social dynamics that go along with planning their big day in addition to the practical. Her latest client, Alexis Shepard (Francesca Bianchi), is the daughter of Columbus’ mayor who is up for re-election. Alexis’ wedding promises to be the event of the summer with lots of scrutiny, so the mayor’s team hires Maggie to join the bridal party and help keep everything on track. But no one can know that Maggie is a hired bridesmaid, so she is introduced as Alexis’ old friend Maisie. Unfortunately, Henry Whittington (Massey), an ambitious local reporter assigned to the society story is sniffing around hoping to get close to the mayor for a scoop on the pending development of local park land. To pull off her assignment, Maggie must coordinate three unhelpful bridesmaids and keep Henry focused on the wedding while hiding her identity, even as she begins to grow closer to him.

The Wedding Cottage

Starring: Erin Krakow and Brendan Penny

Premieres: Saturday, April 15

A wedding guide creator (Krakow) must convince an uninspired artist and owner of a special wedding cottage (Penny) to renovate the rundown cottage to host a contest-winning couple for their dream wedding.

A Pinch of Portugal

Starring: Heather Hemmens and Luke Mitchell

Premieres: Saturday, April 22

When a celebrity chef walks off his show, prep cook Anna (Hemmens) must step into the spotlight and make the show her own, with the help of her Aussie cameraman (Mitchell) and Portuguese location scout.

The Spin Cycle (working title)

Starring: Erin Cahill and Marco Grazzini

Premieres: Saturday, April 29

Hazel Miller (Cahill) is a top publicist in New York City looking to build her empire. Diego Vasquez (Grazzini) is a top MLB pitcher who froze during Game 7 of the World Series. He also happens to be the guy who shattered Hazel’s heart in high school. When Hazel is tasked with spinning Diego’s image, it might be her biggest challenge professionally, and personally, as she takes him back to their hometown in Ohio to deal with what they've both left behind.

HALLMARK MOVIES & MYSTERIES

All premieres are at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

The Blessing Bracelet (DaySpring movie)

Starring: Amanda Schull and Carlo Marks

Premieres: Sunday, April 9

Dawn Spencer (Schull) approaches the Easter holiday trying to balance being a single parent while working to get out of the debt left behind by her ex-husband. Feeling overwhelmed, Dawn unearths a bracelet she made years earlier and stored away. She created it using four beads with the intention of using each one as a reminder to count the blessings in her life. As Dawn begins to focus on the good, her faith is renewed, and her life takes a positive turn. Thanks to the support of Dawn’s church community and the encouragement by Ben (Marks), who recently came into her life, the blessing bracelets help take her down a path she never could have imagined.

Spring Breakthrough (Mahogany movie)

Starring: Keesha Sharp, Demetrius Grosse, Rhyon Nicole Brown and Akono Dixon

Premieres: Sunday, April 30

Single mother Monica Rollins (Sharp) excitedly waits for her daughter, Vivian (Brown), to come home for spring break, their annual tradition. Days before, after years of tireless dedication to her job, Monica is unceremoniously fired. To make matters worse, Monica is dealt with a second blow when Vivian announces her surprise engagement to Shawn (Dixon), someone Monica didn't even know existed and travels to The Gulf Shores for the engagement celebration. En route, she meets Clark Randall (Grosse), who also happens to be Shawn’s godfather, at the airport and an unexpected flirtation ignites.