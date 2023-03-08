Where Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Relationship Stands Amid 'Trust Issues'

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are working on their relationship. Amid rumors of a split between the pair, a source tells ET that Megan and MGK "still have trust issues to work through."

"They have a lot to work out before they can think about moving forward together as partners," the source says. "MGK really loves Megan, and he is hopeful that they can get to a better place and be happy together. He knows he is going to have to go above and beyond to reconcile things with her."

Reports of trouble in paradise began swirling last month when Megan posted cryptic lyrics on Instagram. Around the same time, fans discovered that the 36-year-old actress no longer follows her fiancé on the platform, and has deleted photos of him from her account. Megan later deactivated her account entirely.

A source later told ET that the couple had gotten into "a big argument" that left Megan "very upset." Shortly thereafter, Megan and MGK were spotted leaving a marriage counseling office.

"Megan and MGK have had ups and downs throughout their relationship, but at the end of the day, they have a lot of love for each other and a deep connection," a source previously told ET. "They have very strong feelings for one another, so their emotions often come out in intense ways. They are working together with the goal of trying to mend things and move forward together."

The drama escalated when people online began accusing MGK of cheating on Megan with his guitarist, Sophie Lloyd, something both women publicly denied.

Amid Megan and MGK's ups and downs, ET's source says that her ex, Brian Austin Green, "is staying out of the drama."

"He's glad him and Megan are co-parenting well together and ultimately just wants her to be happy," the source says of Brian, who shares Journey, 6, Bodhi, 9, and Noah, 10, with Megan. The actor also has Kassius, 20, from a past relationship, and shares Zane, 8 months, with his girlfriend, Sharna Burgess.

"He is focused on his newborn, his exciting, new chapters with Sharna, and their own family," the source says. "They are over the moon in love and things couldn’t be better between them."

